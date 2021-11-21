Belal Muhammad trolls Conor McGregor after UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira for recent posts reminiscing fights against Dustin Poirier

Belal Muhammad has taken to trolling Conor McGregor following the completion of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate aka UFC Vegas 43, for his recent social media posts reminiscing about his fights with Dustin Poirier.

Saturday's event at the UFC Apex culminated with 10 of the 11 bouts on the main and preliminary cards ending in decisions. Muhammad took to Twitter to jokingly describe what McGregor would have to say about the event.

' The Notorious' and 'Bully B' got into a Twitter battle last weekend after the latter wrongfully said Max Holloway was the first person to beat Jose Aldo in the UFC when he was serving as an analyst on the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez card.

The feud escalated and now there seems to be no end to it.

"Cue the Conor tweet “superb performance from these warriors thinking back to me fight with Dustin he too was busted up by me dagger sniper ferocious unmerciful left hand if it wasn’t for the sun rising in the East and setting in the west .glorious is this world fight game”,"said Muhammad.

See Belal Muhammad's tweet about Conor McGregor after UFC Fight Night 198 below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Cue the Conor tweet "superb performance from these warriors thinking back to me fight with Dustin he too was busted up by me dagger sniper ferocious unmerciful left hand if it wasn't for the sun rising in the East and setting in the west .glorious is this world fight game"

McGregor (22-6) last fought Poirier (28-6-1) in a trilogy encounter at UFC 264 back in July this year. He lost via TKO (doctor stoppage) after suffering a broken leg in the very first round.

The Irishman hasn't accepted the defeat till date, claiming he had the upper hand in the bout up until the unfortunate injury.

Belal Muhammad will square off against Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 199 in December

Belal Muhammad (19-3-1) will next face off against former two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-5-1) at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus aka UFC Vegas 45 on December 18.

Muhammad is ranked No.9 in the UFC's 170-pound weight class, while Thompson is No.5. The former is on a five-fight winstreak, while the latter holds a record of 3-4-1 in his last eight outings.

A victory for either fighter in four weeks' time will propel them very close to a title shot.

