Bellator 228 Results: Champion advances in tournament; former UFC rivals battle; 8-second knockout win by undefeated contender

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 29 Sep 2019, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire

In what has certainly been an eventful weekend for MMA fans, with UFC Fight Night 160: Hermansson vs Cannonier and two Bellator events already taking place, now they were about to see Bellator 228.

Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227 were both extremely exciting. On the one side, James Gallagher was able to continue his winning run in the United Kingdom and remain undefeated, while on the other, Benson Henderson welcomed Myles Jury to life in Bellator in the only way he knows how.

Also Read: Bellator Dublin Results, Bellator 227 Results, and UFC Copenhagen Results

On the Bellator 228 card, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire was set to take on Juan Archuleta, while Lyoto Machida would face Gegard Mousasi. With several such important bouts as part of the card, there was some excitement before Bellator.

Without any further ado, let's look at what happened at Bellator 228. Before getting into the main card, we are going to talk about the Prelims.

Preliminary Card:

A.J. Agazarm defeated Jonathan Quiroz via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ava Knight defeated Shannon Goughary via TKO (body punch, round 3, 1 minute and 46 seconds)

Antonio McKee defeated William Sriyapal via TKO (punches, round 2, 1 minute and 17 seconds)

Johnny Cisneros defeated Michael Jasper via TKO (injury, round 2, 4 minutes and 28 seconds)

Advertisement

Leandro Higo defeated Shawn Bunch via Submission (guillotine choke, round 2, 4 minutes and 34 seconds)

Weber Almeida defeated Castle Williams via TKO (punches, round 2, 20 seconds)

Joshua Jones defeated Dominic Clark via Submission (guillotine choke, round 1, 2 minutes and 39 seconds)

James Barnes defeated David Duran via Submission (rear-naked choke, round 2, 1 minute and 51 seconds)

Bellator 228 Results: Main Card

#1 Daniel Weichel vs Saul Rogers

Daniel Weichel vs Saul Rogers

After an extremely exciting preliminary card for Bellator with several stoppage results, Daniel Weichel and Saul Rogers fought through all three rounds of their fight.

Daniel Weichel and Saul Rogers faced each other in quite the fight. Rogers was unable to take Weichel down to the ground despite trying for two rounds. The two of them had a standup fight, with Weichel utilizing his right overhand, while Rogers tried the left hook.

The crowd was not too happy with the fight, as neither man was able to strike each other quite enough. However, Weichel landed two big right hands in the third round, helping him to win.

Results: Daniel Weichel defeated Saul Rogers via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

1 / 4 NEXT