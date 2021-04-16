Ben Askren reveals if he will return to MMA after beating Jake Paul

Former MMA grappling ace Ben Askren has revealed in a recent chat with fans that he won't be making a comeback to the combat sports world.

Ahead of his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, the two-time NCAA Division-1 wrestler did an interactive question-and-answer session with fans on Reddit.

The 36-year-old was asked if he is planning to make a return to MMA on emerging victorious on April 17. Ben Askren, who has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, totally refused the idea of making a comeback to MMA.

Ben Askren on r/AMA

Ben Askren entered the UFC in 2019 after being traded by ONE Championship for Demetrious Johnson. The American won a controversial decision against Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut.

Subsequently, the grappling ace faced Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 and ended up getting knocked out in 5 seconds. Askren then shared the cage with Demian Maia at Fight Night 162. The former Bellator champion lost to the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master via submission.

In November 2019, Ben Askren announced his retirement on ESPN, citing the need for a hip replacement surgery.

"I'm retired from the sport of mixed martial arts and frankly, I'm retired from everything."@Benaskren cites needing a hip replacement as a factor in his retirement (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/OZLG2ZDTBj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 18, 2019

However, in August 2020, Askren mentioned in a Twitter post that he was open to re-entering combat sports if the right opportunity presents itself.

Will funky come back? Here’s my final answer. pic.twitter.com/3MpkAZy0oR — Funky (@Benaskren) August 13, 2020

“If someone says, hey come fight this person, and I was feeling squirrelly, and the money was right. I suppose I would do it," said Ben Askren.

Ben Askren hints at who could be his next opponent

If he is victorious against Jake Paul, Ben Askren may trade blows with Logan Paul next. In the pre-fight press conference, Askren hinted at prepping for Logan Paul just to get back in shape.

"Maybe I beat up Logan. You know, and then I get back to my real life. I did this for fun. I thought it was going to be a great time. I'm enjoying it. I'm having fun in training. Getting back in shape and then you know, I will probably go back to my regular life."

Askren's wish to chart unknown territory, combined with the hefty payday, might be the reason why he accepted the eight-round boxing match against Jake Paul.

