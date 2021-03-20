Ben Askren plans to "beat up" Logan after his fight against Jake Paul

Ben Askren has revealed his professional boxing plans ahead of his forthcoming fight with Jake Paul on April 17th. The two-time NCAA Division 1 wrestler wants to put a beatdown on Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul next.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Ben Askren said he wants to put a halt on Jake Paul's boxing career and then move on to 'beat up Logan'. The Bellator champion, who announced his retirement from MMA in 2019, wants to consecutively fight the Paul brothers and get back to enjoying retirement again:

"Maybe I beat up Logan. You know, and then I get back to my real life. I did this for fun. I thought it was going to be a great time. I'm enjoying it. I'm having fun in training. Getting back in shape and then you know, I will probably go back to my regular life."

Ben Askren announced his retirement on Ariel Helwani's show in 2019 following his loss to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. The former ONE welterweight champion now runs a wrestling academy with his brother. Only a hefty paycheck will lure him into another boxing bout:

"Hey I wonder I could beat this guy up. That was it. I've always loved challenging myself. It was kind of like he called me out. I was like, 'Okay, sounds fun let's go!'... if I did it again it has to be lucrative."

'I think he had never been in a fight' - Ben Askren on Jake Paul's previous opponent

Jake Paul finished basketball player Nate Robinson in a pro-boxing bout last December. The YouTuber displayed his striking expertise with a second round KO to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. However, Ben Askren believes that beating a boxing rookie like Robinson does not reveal much about Jake Paul's boxing acumen:

"Nate Robinson looked like he had never been punched before. I think it was obvious he had never been in a fight. How can I judge someone against that... so I actually don't think there is a lot to take away from those fights. Besides that Nate Robinson got scared and he was able to land that big right hand."

Wow!



Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

