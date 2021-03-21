"Best I've felt" - Conor McGregor reveals his favorite weight class to fight in the UFC

Conor McGregor examined his performances through three different UFC weight classes and has elected the welterweight division as his preferred.

The Irishman started his career in the featherweight division before moving to welterweight and then settling at lightweight. He became the first UFC fighter to hold the belts in two different categories simultaneously - 145 and 155 lb.

Ahead of an upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at lightweight, Conor McGregor posted to his Twitter account a self-analysis of his performances in the three divisions he has competed at:

"Best I've felt - 170 lb. Best record/run - 145 lb. Best performance - 155 lb. What does this tell me? I've no idea, but I love it," Conor McGregor wrote.

Although he selected 170 lb as his favorite category, 'The Notorious One' has had only three bouts at welterweight - two against Nate Diaz and one against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor's record at featherweight, which he claims to be his best, is 7-0. It was the first belt he captured in the UFC in the now-legendary bout against Jose Aldo.

As his 'best performance,' the Irishman is alluding to his second UFC championship, in which he became lightweight champion after beating Eddie Alvarez.

Even though Conor McGregor became lightweight champion, he would never win another fight in the 155 lb division, having been defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier.

'The Notorious One' will now have the chance to break that negative record as a lightweight, as a third fight against Poirier is in the works.

Conor McGregor is open to fight at any weight class

In another post made to his Twitter earlier today, Conor McGregor suggested that he be open to fighting in any sport and weight class.

Name the fights, the weights, the sports... https://t.co/jIRjaPu1Ry — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

The Irishman was already a champion in two different divisions even before joining the UFC. He became Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion ahead of signing his contract with the world's most famous fighting organization.

Conor McGregor has also competed in a different combat sport during his career after making the 'money fight' against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

In the UFC, 'The Notorious One' initiated his path to glory with a win over Marcus Brimage at featherweight. He would then win six other bouts to claim the 145 lb belt.

After the fight against Jose Aldo, which consecrated him as the best featherweight in the world, Conor McGregor decided to move straight to the 170 lb weight class to fight Nate Diaz.

However, the change might have been too sudden, as he suffered his first loss in the promotion.