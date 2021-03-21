Conor McGregor indicates he is ready to fight against anyone, in any sport and at any weight

Conor McGregor does not care which sport, opponent, or weightclass it is - he is ready to fight.

In a tweet earlier today, Conor McGregor shared a series of his pictures weighing in at different weightclasses, and said that he was prepared for anything that is presented in front of him,

"Name the fights, the weights, the sports...," Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Name the fights, the weights, the sports... https://t.co/jIRjaPu1Ry — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

After UFC president Dana White confirmed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement a few days ago, it was also announced that the belt was now vacated and top 155-pounders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight it out at UFC 262 to become the newly crowned lightweight champion. The card will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as confirmed by UFC's official social media handles.

Following the breaking of the news that the lightweight belt was now vacated, Conor McGregor himself took to Twitter and hinted that he was coming after the title which once belonged to him not too many years ago.

The 155lb World Champion. Book it! pic.twitter.com/On4akcHrB0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

Will Conor McGregor fight for the UFC lightweight belt?

Conor McGregor became the proud owner of the lightweight championship after he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at the historic UFC 205, and while at it, also became the first ever fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. His win paved the way for the likes of Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo, who added the same accomplishment to their resume following the footsteps of Conor McGregor.

He attempted to take back the lightweight belt after having to vacate it due to inactivity, and went up against Khabib Nurmagomedov at now-iconic UFC 229. Everything that took place before as well as after the fight, where Conor McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round, is now stuff of MMA legend.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov now out of the scene and content with his retirement, Conor McGregor wants to try his luck at it yet again.

However, the lightweight title fight is already booked. And unless a mishap takes place, which has unfortunately been the trend for the last one year or so owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, either Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira or Michael 'Iron' Chandler will be the new UFC lightweight champion this summer.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is probably looking at a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, which would also explain why 'El Diamante' was not considered for the title fight despite being the no. 1 ranked lightweight at the moment.