5 best performances from ONE Championship: Only The Brave

ONE Championship: Only The Brave is officially in the bag and boy did it deliver in spades. Though 2 of the 11 scheduled bouts were canceled due to health protocols, the event saw 7 finishes out of 9 fights. Everyone delivered high-octane action and we're here to list down the best of the night.

Three fighters earned $50,000 performance bonuses: Rade Opacic, Chingiz Allazov, and Zhang Lipeng. While we feel like there are quite a few more performances that should have earned bonuses, these three stood out from the rest.

Before we get on with the list, here are some notable mentions. ONE Championship strawweight Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks did well on his promise to dominate Hiroba Minowa. The outspoken 125-pound fighter out-wrestled and out-grappled the bewildered Japanese star en route to a unanimous decision win.

Also, in the main event, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong did a masterclass in kickboxing against his semifinals opponent, Davit Kiria. The favorite to win ONE's featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix tournament showed everyone why he earned that favored spot. Sitthichai methodically dismantled Kiria from bell-to-bell, not letting the Georgian have any room to gain momentum.

Now, let's get on with our top performances from ONE: Only The Brave.

#5. ONE Championship featherweight kickboxer Ivan Kondratev knocks out Dovydas Rimkus

One of the biggest surprises of the night was Ivan Kondratev's knockout win over the sensational showman, Dovidas 'Rimkenzo' Rimkus. The flamboyant Lithuanian Rimkus is one of the fighters we're keeping an eye on and the Russian Kondratev just stole his thunder.

"Steal his thunder" might not be the most apt statement as Kondratev pretty much stole Rimkus' soul with one punch. What's even more remarkable is that the Russian kickboxer was a late-notice replacement. Kondratev stepped in after Rimkus' original opponent, Jo Nattawut, got bumped into the co-main event.

Early on, Rimkus was true to his unorthodox striking style as he used a lot of footwork and movement with his hands down. While this style invites catastrophe, it does allow him to throw power shots from unpredictable angles. It didn't work, however, as Kondratev stuck to his basics.

In the third round, noticing that Rimkus tends to avoid strikes by leaning back with his chin up, Kondratev threw a stepping left overhand that dropped the Lithuanian for the count.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

