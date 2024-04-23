"Bo by TKO", "Khamzat via smash" - Fans react to when Khamzat Chimaev predicted "first round" finish over Bo Nickal in potential fight

The MMA community has reacted to a resurfaced clip of Khamzat Chimaev predicting a first-round stoppage victory over Bo Nickal.

Chimaev was to face Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout at UFC 294 (Oct. 21, 2023) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. However, Costa withdrew from that matchup owing to an elbow infection and surgery. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman replaced him on short notice and was beaten by 'Borz' via majority decision.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Nickal suggested that the UFC didn't offer him the short-notice Chimaev fight because they feared 'Borz' would suffer a one-sided loss against him in front of his fans in the UAE. Before that, on Clash of Combat, Nickal labeled Chimaev's wrestling as "trash."

Speaking to Nina-Marie Daniele before UFC 294, Chimaev responded to the comments by predicting that he'd easily beat Nickal. The three-time Swedish Freestyle National Championships gold medalist stated:

"Why UFC didn't pick him because they think the guy's too early for him. Too young? I don't know how old he is. But in MMA, it means like the guy is too young for the sport and he has to grow up. And for a fight now, I'm gonna smash that guy easy first round. But maybe later, when I become older, and maybe it makes a tougher fight. But for sure, I'm gonna win that time as well."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's assessment in the recent tweet by Nina-Marie Daniele below (0:10-0:38):

Watch the interview below (*comments about Nickal at 3:25):

Some fans seemingly disapproved of Khamzat Chimaev's prediction. One netizen opined that Bo Nickal would submit 'Borz.' Another fan asserted that the American fighter would win all day. Foreseeing a stoppage win for Nickal, an X user posted:

"Bo by TKO"

On the contrary, an X user highlighted that Chimaev would win via ground and pound. Similarly, another fan pointed out that 'Borz' would ragdoll his American foe. A commenter speculated that their wrestling skills might nullify each other, leading to a striking contest. Another fan wrote:

"Khamzat via smash"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Is a possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal fight on the horizon in 2024?

Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has long been at odds with Bo Nickal (6-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC). Chimaev's at No. 11 in the official UFC middleweight rankings. Meanwhile, Nickal is currently outside the top 15.

American amateur wrestling phenom Bo Nickal is coming off a second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage at UFC 300 (April 13, 2024), while 'Borz' last bagged a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman in Oct. 2023.

The 28-year-old Nickal's next opponent hasn't been officially announced. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Chimaev is booked to fight the No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22, 2024.

Considering the variables, particularly their ranking and MMA experience differentials, a potential Chimaev-Nickal showdown appears unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

