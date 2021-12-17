Jake Paul believes a potential fight against Nate Diaz will sell 1.5 million PPV buys

Jake Paul believes that a fight between himself and Nate Diaz will generate a ton of attention. He claims a potential bout with the UFC superstar has the ability to sell 1.5 million pay-per-view buys.

While Paul may only be 4-0 as a professional boxer, he has made a great deal of noise in the sport. Between his knockout wins and some of the insane callouts he's made, there's no denying that 'The Problem Child' means business.

He'll attempt to take his record to 5-0 when he locks horns with Tyron Woodley this weekend in a rematch. He was initially supposed to fight Tommy Fury, but the Brit was forced to pull out due to injury.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, Jake Paul was asked how much interest a potential bout between himself and Nate Diaz would garner. He answered:

“1.5 million, probably. Look, I’m not gonna say anything, but there’s a reason for everything.”

Watch Jake Paul's interview with Morning Kombat below:

1.5 million pay-per-view buys would exceed anything Paul has done in the sport up to this point. Nate Diaz is no stranger to numbers like that after hitting 1.6 million for his rematch against Conor McGregor back at UFC 202.

What's next for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz clearly knows his value and is well aware of his star power in the UFC. However, his recent losses to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards highlighted just how outmatched he is against top-tier opponents.

Diaz is rumored to be taking on Dustin Poirier in his next bout. The Stockton native called out Poirier following the latter's recent loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. The duo went back and forth on Twitter and it appears as though there's a good chance of a fight materializing.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January. Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January.

Nate Diaz has just one fight left on his current UFC contract. He will be looking to see out his current deal and test free agency sooner rather than later. The UFC superstar's team was recently spotted at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 press conference and could be eyeing a fight with the polarizing YouTube star.

