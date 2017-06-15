Boxing/UFC News: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout officially announced for 26th August 2017

After months of speculation, statements and rumours, the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been made official!

It is finally official!

What’s the story?

The much-awaited Boxing match between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has been made official. The match will take place on 26th August 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The official announcements on both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s Twitter accounts are as follows.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The fight will be taking place in the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. No other details regarding the card of the fight night have been revealed yet.

Conor McGregor is the current UFC Lightweight Champion and a former UFC Featherweight Champion. McGregor had won the Lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez on November 12th, 2016 at UFC 205 and has since been on a hiatus from the company.

Floyd Mayweather is a 40-year-old professional Boxer who has been undefeated in his 20-year Professional Boxing career. He holds a record of 49 wins and no losses and has registered victories over several formidable opponents such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Marcos Maidana, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya and Andre Berto.

After his victory over Andre Berto on 12th September 2015, Mayweather announced his retirement from Boxing. However, he will be returning to fight against Conor McGregor, now that the fight has been made official.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor had been pushing for the big money Boxing match between himself and Floyd Mayweather since before his UFC 205 fight against Eddie Alvarez. After the event, UFC President Dana White had also gotten involved in making the match happen.

In order to clear himself for the fight, McGregor had applied for a boxing license in the state of Nevada and had taken care of the fines issued towards him for a prior incident by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

After months of speculation, rumours and statements, the match has finally been cleared to happen by the NSAC and the date has been set for 26th August 2017.

The announcement was made on both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s official Twitter accounts, with McGregor using the picture of Mayweather’s father Floyd Mayweather Sr. in his version of the announcement, as a dig at Mayweather’s age.

The Boxing match will go on for 12 rounds and is being touted as potentially being one of the highest-grossing fights in the history of the sport.

What’s next?

The match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be taking place at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip of Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, 26th August 2017 and will be available on Pay-Per-View.

The rest of the matches taking place on the card have not been announced yet.

Author’s take

Mayweather vs. McGregor is going to be one of the most anticipated fights of all time. McGregor has not had a single professional boxing match in his life, whereas Mayweather is one of the greatest professional boxers to have ever lived.

However, McGregor has time and again shown his incredible striking skills and power during his time in the UFC and is certainly a formidable opponent for an ageing Mayweather to deal with.

If Mayweather wins, he will have the greatest undefeated Boxing record of all time at 50-0, if Conor McGregor wins, however, then there’s no telling how much further the man will possibly go in his career. McGregor is still very young at 28 years old and has his whole life ahead of him.

Regardless of who wins and loses, however, this fight is definitely going to break all live attendance and Pay Per View records and will make both the fighters much, much richer. The countdown has begun!

