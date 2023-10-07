"Break his leg" - Conor McGregor urges Dillon Danis to go brutal on 'broken' Logan Paul

While Conor McGregor has neither trained nor sparred with Dillon Danis ahead of his close friend's upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul, he has found other ways of supporting him. The Irishman is adamant that Danis will emerge victorious over the older Paul brother and recently doubled down on X/Twitter.

McGregor responded to a short clip of Danis, wherein he spoke candidly about his friendship with McGregor, who he described as his idol and one of his closest friends. The Irishman threw his support behind the former Bellator fighter once again. He even went so far as to describe Logan Paul as broken.

Here's what McGregor tweeted:

"Let’s go brother! Logans broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner."

Conor McGregor urged Dillon Danis to do everything in his power to injure Logan Paul severely. He specifically called on him to use his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to pull guard and break Paul's leg come fight night.

It would be something of a mirror to Nate Diaz briefly trapping Jake Paul, Logan Paul's younger brother, in an illegal guillotine-choke during their boxing match two months ago. However, a similar action, especially if it leads to the grievous injury that McGregor is hoping, would certainly lead to a fine and disqualification.

Given the reported attorney fees that Dillon Danis is paying as he battles a lawsuit filed by Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancé, the last thing he needs at the moment is a hefty fine. Regardless, Conor McGregor will hope to see his close friend emerge victorious on October 14, but only time will tell if it happens.

Has Conor McGregor finally re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool?

Fans of Conor McGregor have been awaiting his octagon return ever since the UFC announced that he will be facing Michael Chandler back in February. Unfortunately, what was initially eager anticipation turned into frustration and hopeless due to the Irishman's refusal to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool.

However, it appears that he finally has, at least based on a recent Instagram post. USADA requires that any fighter who exits the testing pool, re-enter it for a mandatory period of six months before being cleared for competition. If McGregor has submitted samples, then he could be eligible for a fight at UFC 300.

His words on Instagram were as follows:

"Hit them. F**k the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling see you soon you little light work b*tch."