Breaking: Luan Lacerda vs. Da'Mon Blackshear set to take place at UFC event in June

With four events planned for June, the UFC has plenty of spots to fill with fights, and today saw a bantamweight clash added to the card set to take place on June 3rd.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff has confirmed via his Twitter account that the event – currently listed as UFC Fight Night 225 on most sites – will see Luan Lacerda throw down with Da’Mon Blackshear.

Both of these fighters will be looking for their first victory in the octagon when they face off in June.

Luan Lacerda made his promotional debut earlier this year, losing a unanimous decision to veteran Cody Stamann, although numerous media outlets, including Sherdog, scored the fight for the Brazilian.

Overall, Lacerda is 12-2 in MMA and was riding a ten-fight win streak prior to his loss to Stamann.

Da’Mon Blackshear is probably on thinner ice than his opponent, as he has fought twice in the octagon thus far without winning.

His promotional debut in August 2022 saw him claim a majority draw with Youssef Zalal, but his most recent fight last month saw him outpointed by Farid Basharat.

‘Da Monster’ currently holds an MMA record of 12-5-1, with notable pre-UFC losses to Pat Sabatini and Kris Moutinho.

The event on June 3rd does not currently have a venue confirmed, although it was reported earlier this week that the promotion has applied for a license to hold the card at Las Vegas’ APEX centre.

Who else is set to fight on the UFC event on June 3rd?

The UFC hasn’t officially confirmed any fights for their event on June 3rd, which is likely to take place in Las Vegas.

However, a number of fights have been announced via other sources, including a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Jack Hermansson that is expected to act as the headliner.

Other fights likely to take place on this event include Miesha Tate vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi and Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento.

A featherweight bout between David Onama and Khusein Askhabov was also scheduled, but it was announced today that Onama is now looking for a new opponent following Askhabov’s withdrawal.

