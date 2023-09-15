Breaking: Replacement named after fighter pulls out of UFC Sao Paulo in November

It appears as though a replacement fighter has been added to UFC Sao Paulo, which is scheduled to take place on November 4, after a fighter was forced to pull out of the event.

According to ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Sol Yol Kim has been forced to withdraw from her scheduled bout against Eduarda Moura. He tweeted that a number of sources confirmed to him that Montserrat Conejo will be stepping in as her replacement.

Legaspi wrote:

"Per sources: Montserrat Conejo replacing So Yul Kim vs. Eduarda Moura at #UFCSaoPaulo Nov 4th."

Carlos Contreras Legaspi tweet

This will be a big risk-big reward scenario for Conejo at UFC Sao Paulo, especially considering what transpired in her most recent bouts. She is currently on a two-fight losing skid that includes TKO losses to Jaqueline Amorim and former UFC strawweight title challenger Amanda Lemos.

Moura will be putting her undefeated record on the line as she looks to extend her winning streak in front of her home crowd in Brazil and improve her MMA record to 10-0. UFC Sao Paulo will be mark her promotional debut after she was awarded a contract following her impressive first-round submission win over Janaina Silva on Dana White's Contender Series last month.

It will be interesting to see whether Montserrat Conejo will be able to snap her losing skid or if Eduarda Moura can make a statement in her UFC debut and keep her unbeaten record in-tact.