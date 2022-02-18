"Whatta ya say bring the proper 12" - Brian Kelleher posts Photoshopped image with Conor McGregor after asking the Irishman to corner him against Umar Nurmagomedov 

Days ago, Brian Kelleher asked Conor McGregor to accompany him to the octagon and serve as one of his cornermen when he locks horns with the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov next month.

Despite no reply from the Irishman, Kelleher has once again taken to Twitter in search of McGregor's aid.

The 35-year-old bantamweight asked his followers to create a picture of the two making their fight entrance, and his fans complied.

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 Can someone photo shop something nice for me with Conor in my corner and across from me is khabib in umar corner. Can someone photo shop something nice for me with Conor in my corner and across from me is khabib in umar corner.

Just hours after his tweet, Kelleher posted the finished product on his page with the caption: "Whatta ya say bring the proper 12"

In response, Umar replied with a picture of himself and older cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, following the 25-year-old's successful debut in the UFC.

Brian Kelleher will be pushing for a third straight win at the cost of Umar's 13-fight winning run when the two meet on March 5 at UFC 272.

Could we see Conor McGregor corner Brian Kelleher on March 5?

Conor McGregor is no stranger to teaching and helping fellow fighters. The former two-division UFC champion spent time developing his students as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015.

While it doesn't look likely, we cannot rule out McGregor sharing his wisdom with Kelleher cage side due to his perceived hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor's disdain for his Russian rival has even managed to get the attention of Tyson Fury, causing the two Britons to go back-and-forth with one another over social media.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's younger relative carries a perfect 13-0 MMA record and will look to extend his win-streak on the way to a potential title shot.

To do so, he'll have to get past the dangerous veteran that is Brian Kelleher. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt is no stranger to a tough test. In his 36-fight career, he has an impressive 18 victories by way of knockout or submission.

The matchup will be tough for both sides. It could be that Kelleher's bold efforts to urge Conor McGregor into his corner is an attempt at mental warfare toward his opponent.

Umar will be looking for another standout display when the octagon doors lock. Both fighters will hope to crack the top 15 in the division if they do come away with a win at UFC 272.

Edited by Aziel Karthak