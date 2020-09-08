Brock Lesnar should take the fight against Jon Jones

Brock Lesnar will probably go down as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. Lesnar's achievements in the sporting world can be measured with the fact that he is not just a seasoned professional wrestler, but also a former UFC Heavyweight Champion with notable victories over Frank Mir, Shane Carwin and Randy Couture.

Brock Lesnar became a free agent recently after failing to come to new terms with WWE after his contract expired. Ever since the news broke, there have been speculations of Lesnar returning to the octagon.

Earlier, Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar after the former Light Heavyweight Champion announced his move into the Heavyweight division and there's every reason to believe that Lesnar should take the fight against Jones.

Should Brock Lesnar return to the octagon for a fight against Jon Jones?

Brock Lesnar has already done enough to go down as one of the best Heavyweight fighters of all time. With notable victories over former Champions, Lesnar has already cemented his position as one of the all-time greats. He is 43 and continues to be an active competitor. Many might argue that Lesnar is way past his prime, and rightfully so.

However, Brock Lesnar is a formidable Heavyweight, who is very quick and agile for a man his size and built. We are yet to see how Jon Jones will fare at the new division and how much it will impact his speed and approach in a new weight class.

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Jon Jones is inarguably one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. It will be interesting to see him transition into the heavyweight division to further cement his legacy as one of the finest to grace the octagon.

Jon Jones' undefeated streak and record title defenses in the Light Heavyweight division is likely to stay in the history books for a long period. However, he has a lot to lose. Jon Jones remains undefeated inside the octagon and has teased a super fight against Francis Ngannou in the past.

Be that as it may, Brock Lesnar is a serious threat to Jon Jones' legacy as the most distinguished fighter in the history of MMA. Additionally, Brock Lesnar has nothing to lose against Jon Jones.

I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time. I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

Brock Lesnar retired from MMA after losing to Alistair Overeem in his return fight after losing the UFC Heavyweight Championship to Cain Velasquez. However, Lesnar returned to the octagon once again to take on Mark Hunt and won the fight via unanimous decision.

However, it was later overturned after Lesnar positive for Clomifene - an "anti-estrogenic substance." Lesnar was subsequently banned for a year by UFC for doping. It is interesting to note that Lesnar was not banned for steroid use.

Brock Lesnar hits free agency; Could he come back to the UFC or Bellator? - Empire Sports Media https://t.co/sQRpgpb01J pic.twitter.com/nxNJRyY6rI — UFC Universe (@UFC_unvrz) September 1, 2020

Even at 43, Lesnar is quick and has solid knock out power. He could be a dangerous threat to a relatively inexperienced Heavyweight fighter in Jon Jones. It is a stylistically similar fight, with both Lesnar and Jones showing great prowess in both striking and wrestling.

UFC President Dana White has already stated that he likes the idea of Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar going against each other inside the octagon.

It is an exciting match-up and one that is bound to bring in huge PPV numbers. Brock Lesnar's return to the octagon and Jon Jones' move to Heavyweight division makes it a hugely anticipated match-up.

With nothing to lose, Brock Lesnar should take the fight against Jon Jones. Regardless of the outcome, Lesnar will go down as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time.

