"A bunch of photoshopped bullsh*t" - Bryce Mitchell accuses NASA of 'stealing tax dollars' under Joe Rogan's post on Cartwheel Galaxy

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell shared his wild theory about NASA in the comments section of Joe Rogan's Instagram post.

The veteran color commentator uploaded a recently-released photo of the Cartwheel Galaxy taken from NASA's James Webb Telescope. Rogan captioned his post:

"Incredible photo from the James Webb telescope of a “cartwheel galaxy” 500 million light years away."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

While many found Rogan's post interesting, Mitchell is of the opinion that the image was doctored. The up-and-coming UFC featherweight expressed his disapproval of NASA, claiming the agency is guilty of defrauding the American public. 'Thug Nasty' hopped onto Rogan's comments section to write:

"Thats a bunch of photoshopped bulls*** and NASA steals taxdollars."

Bryce Mitchell slams NASA on Joe Rogan's post

The image Rogan shared was released by NASA a couple of days ago. According to the United States-based space observatory, the Cartwheel Galaxy is "located about 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation." It apparently got its name due to its resemblance to the wheel of a wagon.

Bryce Mitchell shares conspiracy theories long before commenting on Joe Rogan's post

For Bryce Mitchell, this isn't the first time he's perpetuated conspiracy theories online. The most outrageous was his belief that the government stages mass shootings, including the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas in May.

According to the Arkansas native, the inaction of police officers on the scene was orchestrated by the U.S. government in an effort to build momentum for gun legislation. During his interview on The Schaub Show, Mitchell said:

"I did an interview with Ariel Helwani, and I went on there and said that the government is doing some school shootings. They're letting some of them happen. And they're also, like the Las Vegas shooting - I believe that was a government collusion. The Las Vegas shooting was too suspicious. Too many things didn't line up."

'Thug Nasty' has become a fan favorite since bursting into the scene in July 2018. He defeated Edson Barboza in his last outing and now sits at No. 9 in the featherweight division rankings.

