Bryce Mitchell has a date and location in mind for Movsar Evloev after call-out

Bryce Mitchell has replied to Movsar Evloev's recent call-out.

Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev have been scheduled to fight each other twice peviously, but injuries saw the matchup fall through on both occasions. Evloev recently took to Twitter, asking Mitchell when he'll be available to re-schedule their featherweight clash.

The unbeaten Russian tweeted:

"So when are you gonna be ready to go Bryce Mitchell? I heard you said it won't take long, otherwise just publicly admit that you want nothing to do with me."

Responding to the ultimatum given by Movsar Evloev, Bryce Mitchell proposed the UFC card on August 5th, slated for Nashville, Tennessee. 'Thug Nasty' said in a video he posted online:

"Hey Movsar, I hear you still wanna fight me that's good because I'm looking for somebody to fight. How about August 5th in Nashville? Till then I got a bigger fish to fry than you buddy."

Revisiting both Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev fight cancellations

Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev were orgininally slated to fight one another in November last year. However, an injury to Evloev saw the matchup fall through.

Mitchell was then booked to take on Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288, but an injury to the latter allowed Evloev to step in on a few weeks notice. Unfortunately, during fight week, Mitchell sustained a back injury and promotional newcomer Diego Lopes took on Evloev instead.

'Thug Nasty' took to Instagram soon after, promising fans that he'll be back soon.

Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes put on a hell of a bout at UFC 288, earning Fight of the Night honors. Evloev retained his No.10 spot in the featherweight rankings and currently sits one place ahead of No.11-ranked Bryce Mitchell.

