Cain Velasquez: Why did the UFC legend retire and go to WWE to face Brock Lesnar?

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar in WWE

On the 4th of October, in the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, the main event was set to be one with remarkable repercussions. The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was putting his title up for grabs against the former UFC fighter and wrestling legend, Brock Lesnar.

The match was an important one. Lesnar was not someone that the WWE Universe was too fond of. There was too much about him that they could not quite accept. By appearances, Lesnar seems always money oriented with little to no passion about the business, although that might just be an assumption. Also, whenever Lesnar wins a title, it seems almost certain that the title will disappear from television for weeks on end, with very few defenses of the title.

What happened on WWE SmackDown's debut on Fox?

The fans were hoping that Kofi Kingston would do the impossible and retain the title, but it was not to be. Kofi did not get to even put up a good fight against Lesnar, something that would have earned him some respect at least, and instead was the victim to an F5 within 5 seconds of the match starting. The match was over with Brock Lesnar, while the fans were disappointed.

However, the night was far from over.

Before Lesnar could even celebrate his title win, he was interrupted by the man he had assaulted the previous week — Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio and his son, Dominik, had been the victims of a brutal assault by the Beast Incarnate.

The Lucha legend was not alone, however, as accompanying him to the ring was none other than another member of the world of Lucha Libre, Cain Velasquez.

Continue to read on Velasquez's status in UFC and his reasons for moving to professional wrestling and WWE.

