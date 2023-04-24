Can Sergei Pavlovich be the one to finally beat Jon Jones in the UFC? MMA community buzzes with anticipation 

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich's masterful victory at UFC Vegas 71 has sparked a conversation among MMA fans on the internet.

Pavlovich took on Curtis Blaydes in a five-round main event on April 22. The 30-year-old ran through his opponent and knocked him out in the opening round of the fight. Pavlovich now has six victories in the UFC, all of which have come by first-round knockouts.

Since the culmination of UFC Fight Night 222, many in the MMA community have expressed a desire to witness a clash between the Russian and current heavyweight king Jon Jones.

MMA enthusiasts took to Twitter to say that Pavlovich should be next in line for a title shot.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

He'll have to wait a while just given when we're likely to get Jones vs. Miocic but Pavlovich has earned a title shot. #UFCVegas71 He'll have to wait a while just given when we're likely to get Jones vs. Miocic but Pavlovich has earned a title shot. #UFCVegas71https://t.co/TOf8osih5s

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Okay I don’t give a shit



Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich is the fight Okay I don’t give a shitJon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich is the fight

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Francis Ngannou vs Sergei Pavlovich would have been so fun.



AND it should be Sergei Vs Jon Jones in November. deserved more than Stipe right now. Francis Ngannou vs Sergei Pavlovich would have been so fun. AND it should be Sergei Vs Jon Jones in November. deserved more than Stipe right now.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson I’d watch Jon Jones v Sergei Pavlovich. Could be interesting on the feet . But on the ground Jones is just different ! #UFC I’d watch Jon Jones v Sergei Pavlovich. Could be interesting on the feet . But on the ground Jones is just different ! #UFC

Many believe that the Russian could pose serious problems for Jones in a title fight.

Matt Brown @IamTheImmortal I’m calling it. Sergei beats Jon Jones. I’m calling it. Sergei beats Jon Jones.

Ibrahim Khalid 🥷 @moibrahimkhalid Like it or not, Sergei Pavlovich would chin Jon Jones in round 1. Like it or not, Sergei Pavlovich would chin Jon Jones in round 1. https://t.co/LhLMk5u5em

One Twitter user compared Pavlovich to former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and said that in the long run, the Russian would achieve bigger things in the sport than 'The Predator'.

honest conor mcgregor fan🇮🇪🇿🇦 @RamRithwik Unpopular opinion: Sergei Pavlovic is better than Francis Ngannou p4p and will accomplish more when he's done with the sport. Unpopular opinion: Sergei Pavlovic is better than Francis Ngannou p4p and will accomplish more when he's done with the sport. https://t.co/I2k8AncI4I

A few more tweets from MMA fans weighing in on the potential clash can be seen below:

LinkedIn Covington @nerdsnfilthyani If Jon Jones does this against Sergei Pavlovich it’s gonna be curtains If Jon Jones does this against Sergei Pavlovich it’s gonna be curtains 💀 https://t.co/5BBvXrcxzD

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA jon jones watching sergei pavlovich destory curtis blaydes. jon jones watching sergei pavlovich destory curtis blaydes. https://t.co/7Z1qBpkMf7

𝙒𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿 🇦🇺 @WonderbreadMMA Sergei Pavlovich fucking mauls Jon Jones after that showing Sergei Pavlovich fucking mauls Jon Jones after that showing

Tommy Toe Hold @TommyToeHold There's a reason Anderson Silva didn't want to fight Chris Weidman. He was a potentially very tough fight, unknown by the larger audience, added no draw, and had Silva beat him at the time added little to his legacy. That is Pavlovich for Jon Jones. The risk/reward ratio sucks. There's a reason Anderson Silva didn't want to fight Chris Weidman. He was a potentially very tough fight, unknown by the larger audience, added no draw, and had Silva beat him at the time added little to his legacy. That is Pavlovich for Jon Jones. The risk/reward ratio sucks.

Although Pavlovich has proved himself to be worthy of a title shot, the Russian might have to wait for some time before fighting for UFC gold. Jones is currently expected to fight former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic this year.

But if the fight falls apart, it would be a no-brainer to put Pavlovich against 'Bones' for the heavyweight title.

Sergei Pavlovich weighs in on Jon Jones' victory at UFC 285

After a three-year hiatus, Jon Jones returned to the octagon and locked horns against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. 'Bones' made light work of Gane and finished him via a guillotine choke in the opening minutes of the fight. By doing so, Jones joined the short list of fighters to win a UFC title in two different divisions.

At the UFC Vegas 71 post-fight press conference, Sergei Pavlovich shared his thoughts on Jones' heavyweight debut and complimented the 35-year-old for his victory.

“I think it was a great debut for Jon Jones, he hasn’t fought for such a long time and he [beat] such a good opponent. So, I think it was a great statement he has made with that debut,” said Sergei Pavlovich.

Catch Sergei Pavlovich's comments below:

