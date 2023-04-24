Can Sergei Pavlovich be the one to finally beat Jon Jones in the UFC? MMA community buzzes with anticipation 

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich's masterful victory at UFC Vegas 71 has sparked a conversation among MMA fans on the internet.
Pavlovich took on Curtis Blaydes in a five-round main event on April 22. The 30-year-old ran through his opponent and knocked him out in the opening round of the fight. Pavlovich now has six victories in the UFC, all of which have come by first-round knockouts.
Since the culmination of UFC Fight Night 222, many in the MMA community have expressed a desire to witness a clash between the Russian and current heavyweight king Jon Jones.
MMA enthusiasts took to Twitter to say that Pavlovich should be next in line for a title shot.
Many believe that the Russian could pose serious problems for Jones in a title fight.
One Twitter user compared Pavlovich to former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and said that in the long run, the Russian would achieve bigger things in the sport than 'The Predator'.
A few more tweets from MMA fans weighing in on the potential clash can be seen below:
Although Pavlovich has proved himself to be worthy of a title shot, the Russian might have to wait for some time before fighting for UFC gold. Jones is currently expected to fight former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic this year.
But if the fight falls apart, it would be a no-brainer to put Pavlovich against 'Bones' for the heavyweight title.
Sergei Pavlovich weighs in on Jon Jones' victory at UFC 285
After a three-year hiatus, Jon Jones returned to the octagon and locked horns against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. 'Bones' made light work of Gane and finished him via a guillotine choke in the opening minutes of the fight. By doing so, Jones joined the short list of fighters to win a UFC title in two different divisions.
At the UFC Vegas 71 post-fight press conference, Sergei Pavlovich shared his thoughts on Jones' heavyweight debut and complimented the 35-year-old for his victory.
“I think it was a great debut for Jon Jones, he hasn’t fought for such a long time and he [beat] such a good opponent. So, I think it was a great statement he has made with that debut,” said Sergei Pavlovich.
Catch Sergei Pavlovich's comments below: