Sergei Pavlovich gives tight-lipped replies to Jon Jones fight queries after Curtis Blaydes KO

Sergei Pavlovich took on Curtis Blaydes in the main event at UFC Vegas 71 on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Russian went on to score a first-round TKO win over Blaydes, making it his sixth straight first-round stoppage win.

This win arguably puts Sergei Pavlovich in the number one contender spot, although the heavyweight title picture remains confusing with the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight on hold.

While he appears to be a man of few words in general, Pavlovich also had some tight lipped responses to questions about a potential clash against Jones. Asked how long he would wait for the title shot, the Russian said during the post-fight presser:

"I'll rest, I'll eat, I'll sleep. I'll rest some more. I'll wait."

Asked to make a pick for Jones vs. Miocic, Pavlovich said:

"Honestly it's a 50-50 toss up so I don't care."

UFC interviewer Charly Arnolt asked Pavlovich what makes him confident of a victory against 'Bones'. The 30-year-old replied:

"The fight will show. I will prepare, I will be super ready, but the fight will show."

Sergei Pavlovich wasn't thinking about his next fight while going into his clash against Curtis Blaydes

Sergei Pavlovich held the record for longest finish streak amongst active UFC fighters, going into his UFC Vegas 71 clash against Curtis Blaydes.

Both fighters started slugging it out early on with surprisingly no one getting knocked out. Blaydes' choice of trading hands with the certified KO artist instead of going for takedown attempts also left viewers baffled.

Pavlovich rarely missed with his evidently faster hands, having already tagged 'Razor' substantially by the time he attempted the first double leg and missed. The 30-year-old went on to score yet another first-round TKO win, sleeping Blaydes with a lethal flurry at 3:08 in the opening frame.

While the Russian was aware of the potential title shot inclinations, he wasn't thinking too far ahead while going into Saturday night's clash. Pavlovich told reporters at the pre-fight presser:

“I don’t really think ahead this moment. I’m only thinking about and concentrating on the fight ahead of me.”

Speaking of Jones' dominant title win over Ciryl Gane, the Russian heavyweight contender added:

“I think it was a great debut for Jon Jones, he hasn’t fought for such a long time and he [beat] such a good opponent. So, I think it was a great statement he has made with that debut.”

