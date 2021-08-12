"He's already doing it" - Chael Sonnen on Kamaru Usman overtaking Georges St-Pierre as the welterweight GOAT

Chael Sonnen believes Kamaru Usman is already in the process of overtaking Georges St-Pierre as the greatest UFC welterweight of all time.

There’s no way of downplaying or denying the unbelievable impact that Georges St-Pierre had on the welterweight division and the UFC as a whole. His abilities inside the cage, as well as his demeanor outside of it, will forever ensure that he’s recognized as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step foot inside the octagon.

Can Kamaru Usman reach GOAT status?

Of course, we all know Kamaru Usman is very interested in trying to forge a similar path for himself, with that plan of action leading to him successfully defending the welterweight strap four times to date.

He’ll have to really excel in the next few years to reach St-Pierre’s tally of nine defenses, but Chael Sonnen believes if anyone is capable of achieving that goal, it’s Kamaru Usman.

“Usman is already doing it [surpassing GSP]. I admit for you it is not already done, he is not past St-Pierre but he is already doing it, which is to go out there and win your fights. St-Pierre had laser focus on his division of 170 pounds. Kamaru Usman is doing the same thing, and he is also winning in dominant fashion. Not only is he not losing fights, hardly ever is he even losing rounds, and he’s showing an ability to win fights in multiple frames.”

Catch Sonnen's comments in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel below:

Sonnen went on to suggest that it’s impossible to strategically beat GSP’s record of defeating the past, present and future, but he also noted that the power and dominance of Kamaru Usman has him on track for big things in the next few years.

Chael Sonnen recognizes the greatness of Kamaru Usman and we’re pretty confident the rest of the MMA world does too.

He’s got a big test coming up in his rematch against Colby Covington, but if he can overcome that, it’s hard to imagine why he wouldn’t go on to do even greater things.

Whatever the case may be, GSP seems pretty content with his legacy, and rightly so.

Edited by Harvey Leonard