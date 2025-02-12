"Chama" - When Dustin Poirier rained praises on "destroyer" Alex Pereira after impressive UFC 303 win over Jiří Procházka

Months ago, Alex Pereira was praised by action fighter extraordinaire Dustin Poirier, who was more than impressed with 'Poatan's' emphatic knockout of Jiří Procházka at UFC 303. 'The Diamond' moonlights as an analyst and when he joined other combat sports intellectuals, he had nothing but praise for Pereira.

The UFC 303 win over Jiří Procházka is among 'Poatan's' finest, as he dominated the bout from start to finish. The win earned him considerable praise, with Poirier being among the astonished viewers.

"Chama. Chama. I think tonight, he showed us what we always thought he was. A destroyer. He went out there and destroyed this guy for the second time, put him away. The power that he carries in his hands is one thing. The left leg high kick, so going into the second round, I'm not even sure if Jiří was recovered from that left hook in the first round. He came out, maybe Pereira saw that something was landing on the left side, he wasn't reading the left side well. Switch kick, goodnight. It's over."

The win marked Pereira's second-ever title defense, and was his second win over Procházka. Their first encounter at UFC 295 was more competitive, and the stoppage was regarded as dubious by others, who felt that the referee had stepped in earlier than he should have.

Nevertheless, Pereira became the light heavyweight champion at that event and hasn't looked back since. Meanwhile, the Czech samurai has bounced back against fellow former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, TKO'ing him in a thrilling bout at UFC 311.

Alex Pereira looked similarly impressive at UFC 300

Jiří Procházka isn't the only former light heavyweight champion that Alex Pereira defeated in dominant fashion. At UFC 300, 'Poatan' defended his 205-pound belt for the first time, facing the hard-hitting Jamahal Hill, who had spent the leadup to their bout trash-talking Pereira.

Instead, Pereira knocked Hill out with a left hook in round one. The finishing sequence occurred after Hill landed an errant kick to the groin. When referee Herb Dean attempted to interven, 'Poatan' halted him with a no-look extension of the hand before resuming the fight and dropping Hill.

