Charles Oliveira recently predicted the UFC 300 headliner and weighed in on one of the fighters' game plans. Elsewhere, Jon Jones addressed rumors of his arrest after recent allegations.

Charles Oliveira believes Jamahal Hill is bluffing about UFC 300 fight

Charles Oliveira is confident that fellow Brazilian Alex Pereira will defeat Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. Speaking with Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, 'do Bronx' gave his prediction for the headliner of the marquee event.

"Jamahal Hill deserves all the respect in the world. He's super tough and hits hard, but everyone that comes in to trade with 'Poatan' on the feet will get folded. 'Poatan' is tough and hits hard."

Oliveira added that Pereira was looking to avenge his friend and mentor Glover Teixeira's loss and would aim for a knockout. Speaking on Hill's ambition to stand and trade with Pereira, the former UFC lightweight champion said:

"He's bluffing, for sure. Jamahal has the takedowns and the means to make it happen. That's the strategy, to take him down. If he trades on the feet, he's getting knocked out."

Jon Jones addresses arrest rumors amid UFC hiatus

A day after news emerged that Jon Jones was under police investigation after allegations of assault and threats to a drug testing agent, some media outlets ran the story that he had been arrested for the same. NBC News was among the media giants who published the news on their social media channels.

Jones took to X to debunk the news:

He also put out a statement on the "false reports" on X:

"I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament."

The UFC heavyweight champion added:

"I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret.

"However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten , get in anyone's face , raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault."

Read the full statement in the tweet below:

Daniel Cormier questions WWE's decision about Cody Rhodes

In the final match of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finally finished the story and became the new undisputed WWE Universal Champion ending Roman Reigns' long reign.

Earlier in the evening, Damian Priest cashed in his 'Money in the Bank' contract to pin an exhausted Drew McIntyre for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre had just beaten Seth Rollins but got caught off guard by CM Punk, a commentator for the evening while taunting him with the belt.

Reacting to the night's events, Daniel Cormier wrote on X that he loved Priest's victory but was doubtful about Rhodes'.

He wrote:

"Reaction: Great cash-in by Damian Priest! Loved it. Loved Cody finishing [the] story! Business-wise is it the right move? Does it help to have a champion that is available always, seems to make them almost normal then fans turn on them!"

The former UFC champion was not alone in wondering whether Rhodes as the new champion would make fans lose interest. Several fans in the comment section agreed with him. One wrote, "Doesn't make sense. Cody isn't good at promos, fans will tune out quickly." However, many disagreed as well. One even hailed the storyline as "best it's been since the Attitude Era."

