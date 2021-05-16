Charles Oliveira comments on possibly enticing Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement for a fight against the new champion

At UFC 262, Charles Oliveira made history when he captured the UFC lightweight championship by beating Michael Chandler. Shortly after his victory, Oliveira gave his take on former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when asked if the former could entice 'The Eagle' to come out of retirement.

While speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Charles Oliveira said that everyone talks about Nurmagomedov, who the former billed as a "great champion." 'Do Bronx' showed respect towards Khabib for going unbeaten throughout his career.

Video: Special, special night for Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs). Spoke to him backstage about the fight, Chandler’s pre-fight comments about breaking him, Dustin/Conor, following the Khabib era and taking the belt home to the Brazilian favelas. https://t.co/QiOqxhAnGX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 16, 2021

However, Charles Oliveira made it clear that this is now the beginning of a new era in the lightweight division. The Brazilian concluded by reminding everyone that this is the initiation of his era.

"Everybody talks about Khabib. He's a great champion, 29 fights never lost. But now it's a new era, it's Charles Oliveira."

After the retirement of Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, the former UFC lightweight champion praised Charles Oliveira. 'The Eagle' was highly impressed by Oliveira, who lived up to all the hype with a sensational performance at UFC 262.

In the main event of UFC 262, Charles Oliveira faced Michael Chandler for the title vacated by Nurmagomedov. After almost being finished inside the first round by Chandler, 'Do Bronx' turned the fight around for himself in the second round and got the job done via a clinical TKO finish.

What's next in store for Charles Oliveira after winning the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262?

Charles Oliveira is now expected to face the winner of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, who will face off in a highly awaited trilogy fight at UFC 264. Shortly after Oliveira's win, both McGregor and Poirier sent a message to the champion on Twitter.

The Irishman specifically hinted that he would take the title from Charles Oliveira. However, the Brazilian responded almost instantly by stating that McGregor should focus on Poirier first and also sent a stern warning to the former UFC lightweight champion.