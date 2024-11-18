Charles Oliveira says he battled through a severe injury to beat Michael Chandler at UFC 309. Elsewhere, Francis Ngannou shared an emotional tribute honoring Stipe Miocic.

Charles Oliveira battled through injury to beat Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira is no stranger to adversaries. Despite having earned the reputation of being a "quitter", 'do Bronx' has proved time and again that he has what it takes to battle through a crisis. UFC 309, seemingly, was no different.

The Brazilian told UFC Fight Pass Brazil after beating Michael Chandler via unanimous decision that he went into the octagon inured:

"'I didn’t want to talk about it because if we lose it’s taken as excuse... But I had a knee injury. I tore or burst two ligaments. I was supposed to be out of action for four to six weeks."

However, he did not want to pull out of the fight as winning it would mean he would get to fight for the title again.

"I had to do physiotherapy every day, try to train with the pain, but I spent practically 15 to 20 days without training properly."

Francis Ngannou writes heartfelt tribute after Stipe Miocic announces retirement

After suffering the fifth loss of his decorated MMA career that propelled him to the status of the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic bid farewell to the sport in front of a full Madison Square Garden crowd. The TKO loss to Jon Jones albeit looked painful, but it took nothing away from the fighter that Miocic was.

Francis Ngannou, who fought Miocic twice during his time in the promotion, penned a heartfelt tribute to honor his former rival's retirement:

"Thank you, champion @stipemiocic, for all you’ve done for our sport and, above all, for the class you embody and the example you set. I’m grateful for how our battles have shaped me into a better fighter; those moments taught me more than years in the sport. Enjoy your well-earned retirement and best wishes for all your future endeavors."

Miocic won the first fight against Ngannou via unanimous decision in 2018, and 'The Predator' avenged the loss with a second-round KO three years later. That was Ngannou's second-last fight in the UFC.

Tom Aspinall shares inside scoop after UFC 309

Top bosses have allegedly assured Tom Aspinall that he is fighting Jon Jones next, suggests the Brit's latest remarks on the matter.

Aspinall, who has been trying to fight Jones for a year and has been labeled an "a**hole" by the heavyweight champion for his efforts, shared that he met with Dana White and Hunter Campbell right after UFC 309. The meeting went in his favor.

"Just had a meeting with Dana [White] and the other UFC brass, Hunter [Campbell], and all success. See ya next time. Big news coming, big news coming."

