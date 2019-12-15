CM Punk comments on Colby Covington potentially signing with WWE

Colby Covington (left) has had his fair share of issues with CM Punk

At UFC 245, Colby Covington put on an impressive performance in his UFC Welterweight championship fight against the reigning champion, Kamaru Usman and despite suffering a loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', it is safe to say that Covington proved some of his naysayers wrong with an impressive show inside the Octagon.

One man, in particular, who did keep an eye out for Covington's performance at the recently concluded UFC pay-per-view is non-other than former WWE superstar CM Punk himself. As seen, Punk also took to Twitter and gave his take on when fans could possibly expect to see 'Chaos' inside the squared circle in WWE.

CM Punk gives his take on Colby Covington in WWE

In the conclusion to UFC 245, a fan asked CM Punk on Twitter how long till Colby Covington jumps ship from UFC to the WWE and finally graces the squared circle. Punk, who for one famously made the jump from WWE to UFC, said that he feels Covington really wants to make the move but the whole shtick might be too divisive for WWE in 2020.

I think he really wants it, but the schtick is too divisive for 2020 WWE. Which is ironic because that’s what rasslin’ is supposed to be sometimes. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 15, 2019

Will Covington move to WWE in 2020?

Prior to his fight against Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington said that there could be a strong possibility of him moving to WWE if the UFC doesn't pay him enough. However, it remains to be seen what's next for 'Chaos' after that brutal fight against Usman.