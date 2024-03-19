All might not be well between the UFC and Conor McGregor, if John Kavanagh's words are to be believed. Meanwhile, Mark Coleman is already out of the hospital and has returned to the gym.

John Kavanagh weighs in on UFC-Conor McGregor relationship

The UFC and Conor McGregor have to failed to agree upon a date for the Irishman's return in more than a year. He has expressed frustration about the situation in multiple interviews over the past few months.

In a recent chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, McGregor's longtime coach and close friend John Kavanagh shed light on the matter.

He said:

"I won't pretend to know the politics and what's going on with legal stuff in the background. All I know is it seems odd that we're not getting more... It's weird to me for someone to be the star that he is and not get more opportunities."

Kavanagh further added that he knows just as much as the fans and the media. There has truly not been a confirmed date or opponent for McGregor's return that he is aware of.

Watch Kavanagh's comments below from 50:15:

Mark Coleman returns to gym after tragic accident

Last week, Mark Coleman was fighting for his life in the hospital after a horrific house fire that claimed the life of his dog, Hammer. This week, he is back in the gym.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was awakened in the middle of the night by Hammer and alerted about the fire. He took turns to carry his elderly parents to safety amid the raging flames. Later, he went back in for his dog but passed out due to excess smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, Hammer did not make it.

Coleman is now out of the hospital and back training in the gym. Fellow UFC star Matt Brown took to Instagram to share a video of him inside the cage.

Sean Strickland on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Sean Strickland does not think too nicely of Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Mike Tyson. The two are locking horns in a professional boxing match on Netflix on July 20. Fans and combat sports experts have criticized 'The Problem Child' for taking on a 57-year-old man.

Speaking with The Schmo, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Jake Paul, you are a disgrace of a man. You are the epitome of weakness. You are the sc*m of the earth. The fact that you even have a platform or anything of that nature is a slight on society. You truly make me f**king disgusted. And if I ever encounter you in real life, I hope that I just don't lose my sh*t and go to prison."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below from 4:30: