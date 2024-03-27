Colby Covington claims UFC middleweight is under investigation, Dana White's loyalty is praised, Marlon Vera frustrated with police: MMA News Roundup

Colby Covington claims a former UFC middleweight champion is under investigation for assault, Candace Owens praises Dana White's loyalty to Joe Rogan, and Marlon Vera expresses his anger at the lack of arrest after break-in at his home.

#3. Colby Covington claims Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly assaulting man with a "pistol" in Las Vegas

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington's rivalry has heated up this week after 'Chaos' alleged that 'Tarzan' is currently under a police investigation.

During a recent appearance on the SOCAST podcast, Covington fired a shot at Strickland as a fighter before then making a bold claim regarding what's going on in his personal life.

According to the welterweight contender, Strickland has now become a danger to the public. He said:

"He's been hit in the head too many times, he's got CTE...That guy's gonna end up literally, probably, killing someone someday."

Covington then referenced an incident involving Strickland and a homeless man from last year. It was captured on video and it appeared to show the former UFC middleweight champ threatening a homeless man with a gun.

Strickland, however, claimed that the man had been assaulting a woman. Covington added:

"He's under investigation right now in Vegas...He's under, like, crazy investigation in Vegas right now. He's gonna be going to court."

#2. Candance Owens praises Dana White's loyalty to UFC commentator Joe Rogan

American political commentator Candace Owens has taken to social media to praise Dana White's loyalty.

During White's recent appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, the host recalled an instance from 2022 when Joe Rogan was under fire for comments he made on his podcast regarding COVID-19. There had then been calls by the media for Rogan to be sacked from his position as a UFC commentator.

Fridman then praised White for his response to the situation, in which the UFC CEO flat out refused to fire Rogan and offered his own resignation instead.

Following White's coversation with Fridman, Owens took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Dana White's action to the situation. She wrote:

''Imagine being the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company and offering your resignation rather than allowing someone who works for you to get cancelled. @danawhite is a real-life hero. The future belongs to fighters.''

#1. Marlon Vera expresses his disappointment at nobody being arrested three weeks after home break-in

Marlon Vera is frustrated that no action has been taken in the three weeks since his home in California suffered a reported break-in.

'Chito' revealed the incident took place the night before his rematch against Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 on March 9. Whilst no information has been officially released regarding what was stolen, Vera did allude to the fact money and important documents were taken.

A number of weeks since the incident, Vera took to social media to express his frustration at the fact no arrests have been made. According to the bantamweight star, he provided enough evidence of the suspect to the police for them to make an arrest. He tweeted:

“It’s been 3 weeks since getting my home broke in and f**k it’s a sh*tty feeling the fact that there’s no one arrested for it, the fact that what was inside the safe had big value and most important and worst the feeling of being violated my home my privacy and thinking that.”

