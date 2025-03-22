"Colby talked so much sh*t" - When Joe Rogan and Sean Brady reflected on Colby Covington bringing up Leon Edwards' dad during pre-fight trolling

Last year, Joe Rogan welcomed top UFC welterweight Sean Brady to episode #152 of the JRE MMA Show. During their two-hour conversation, they touched on Colby Covington's trash talk, and how far he had taken it ahead of UFC 269 when he challenged Leon Edwards for welterweight gold.

At the pre-fight press conference, Covington took aim at Edwards' late father, claiming that he would drag Edwards to the seventh layer (circle) of Hell, before taunting him by suggesting that they visit his father there. Naturally, the remark was widely condemned by the MMA world.

Rogan himself believed that Covington's trash talk motivated Edwards to fight with even more precision than usual.

"I think that the problem in that Colby fight is Leon. He was so dangerous, he was so sharp. He's so technical on his feet, and I think in that fight he was... you know, cause Colby talked so much sh*t. I think he was really..."

Meanwhile, Brady focused more on Covington's tasteless remark about Edwards' late father, communicating his distaste to the longtime UFC commentator.

"The sh*t about his dad was f*cked up. Say whatever you want about me, my team, whatever, but you start talking about people's... their parents, their wives, their kids, especially if one of them's dead, you're a f*cking, that's sh*t you get f*cked up in the parking lot for."

Check out Joe Rogan and Sean Brady discussing Colby Covington's trash talk (58:41):

Ultimately, Edwards won the bout in fairly comfortable fashion. He not only outstruck Covington, he also outwrestled him, which stunned many given that 'Chaos' is a former NCAA Division I All-American wrestler.

Joe Rogan and Sean Brady weren't the only UFC figures horrified by Colby Covington's trash talk

While Joe Rogan and Sean Brady, as well as the majority of the MMA world, were disturbed by Colby Covington's trash talk, one man who usually brushes off his fighters' remarks is UFC CEO Dana White. However, even he was bothered by Covington's words.

At the UFC 296 post-fight presser, White was asked by a media member for his thoughts and whether Covington's remarks had bothered him.

"Absolutely. It bothered everybody, I think. Listen, what I say is true. We're in the fight game and lots of mean things are said. One of the things that I really don't like is family. When you start going after family."

Check out Dana White's thoughts on Colby Covington's trash talk (5:45):

Unfortunately, Covington remained unapologetic, as many had expected, launching accusations at Edwards' late father.

