“Collab with Paige VanZant” - Ex-UFC beauty Rachael Ostovich gives in to fan demand, launches OnlyF*ns account

A former fighter in the UFC, Rachael Ostovich, recently made an announcement on social media that she will be entering the world of OnlyF*ns.

After receiving a lot of requests from fans all over the world, Ostovich finally gave in to the demand and announced on her Instagram account that she had opened an account on the content subscription service.

"Just switched sides... Link in bio. OnlyF*ns."

This was exciting news for several of Ostovich's fans waiting for her to join the platform. They took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the announcement.

One individual commented that he had been following the 32-year-old's career since she was competing in Invicta FC and also praised her grit as a fighter.

"Definitely a big fan of yours when you were a fighter in Invicta. I was like, Oh snap! This woman can scrap."

Then there was another user who suggested the idea of her collaborating with another former UFC fighter in Paige VanZant, who has also made a name for herself on the same platform.

"Collab with Paige VanZant."

You can see a few more comments on the post below:

Comments under Rachael Ostovich's announcement

The idea of Ostovich collaborating with VanZant is interesting considering that the two have fought each other on multiple occasions.

Their first encounter took place in the octagon in January 2019. '12 Gauge' emerged victorious that night by submitting Ostovich via an armbar in the second round of the fight.

Their second meeting took place in a bare-knuckle fighting match. The two athletes locked horns at BKFC in July 2021. The 32-year-old performed significantly better this time and defeated VanZant via unanimous decision.

Rachael Ostovich UFC: How did the 32-year-old do in the top MMA organization?

Rachael Ostovich's career in the UFC was short-lived, as the flyweight fighter did not find much success in the multi-billion dollar promotion. Ostovich competed in four UFC fights but managed to win only one of them.

After building an MMA record of 3-3, Ostovich made her UFC debut in December 2017 and defeated Karine Gevorgyan via first-round submission.

The 32-year-old failed to build on the momentum of the victory and lost her next three fights against Montana De La Rosa, Paige VanZant and Gina Mazany.

After this, the Hawaiian native parted ways with the promotion.

Poll : 0 votes