Conor McGregor is currently expected to fight against Michael Chandler after his most recent coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter. However, the Irishman seems to have an eye on another potential matchup.

The conversation began when ESPN MMA posted a tweet suggesting that if McGregor and Volkanovski were to face off at featherweight, the winner would have defeated every undisputed champion in the division.

Volkanovski, the current featherweight king, responded, indicating his willingness to make the fight happen but proposed a lightweight clash instead. On his Twitter account, the featherweight champion wrote:

"Let's do it at Lightweight 🧨."

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski



Prime Volk versus prime featherweight Conor would've been historic



ESPN MMA @espnmma

If Volkanovski and McGregor ever fought at featherweight, the winner would have beaten every undisputed champion in the division 🤯

Prime Volk versus prime featherweight Conor would've been historic

(📸 fightvisuals/IG)

Conor McGregor, known for his quick wit, responded with a series of tweets, taunting his potential opponent. He mocked the UFC's pound-for-pound ranking, claiming that the Australian fighter relied on weight divisions to compete against him.

'The Notorious' wrote:

"The ufc p4p number 1 (ye right) needs weighing scales and specific divisions to compete against me. So who's really who and what's what? The bmf title, the baddest jackasses in the sauna title. Little bums. Little one division, never champion bums! Nothin bad about ya's!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Alexander Volkanovski swiftly responded, affirming his readiness to fight Conor McGregor regardless of weight class, saying:

"Anytime. Anywhere. Any weight!"

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski

The Irishman, never one to shy away from a verbal exchange, fired back, questioning Volkanovski's initial request for a fight at 155 pounds.

The featherweight champion didn't back down and highlighted his experience across multiple weight divisions.

"Yeah you say it, but I did it. I’ve fought at Middleweight, Welterweight, lightweight and Featherweight."

While McGregor has yet to respond to Volkanovski's latest tweet, the exchange has fueled speculation of a potential matchup between the two fighters once the 34-year-old Irishman completes his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.

Fans will eagerly await further developments and the possibility of witnessing a showdown between these two talented athletes inside the octagon.

Beneil Dariush weighs in on Conor McGregor's potential return to the lightweight division

As speculation grows around Conor McGregor's potential return to the lightweight division, Beneil Dariush has offered his perspective on the matter.

While acknowledging the attention and star power McGregor brings to the division, Dariush is more apprehensive about the potential "logjam" that could result from his return.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, the No. 4-ranked lightweight had this to say:

"As far as him re-entering the lightweight division, I feel it's great. It's great, we get more eyes on us. What I don't like is how slow things start to move. Because everybody wants to fight him and everybody is willing to sit out and wait for him. And if he does win and let's say he wants to fight for the title, they'll wait, you know. They'll push things back and they'll make things take forever. So I see the benefits of Conor coming back but the negatives I think for me personally outweighs it. Because it just slows things down and you get such a logjam."

Check out Beneil Dariush give his take on the matter in the interview below:

