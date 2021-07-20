Conor McGregor boat price: How much did the UFC star pay for his Lamborghini yacht?

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to post a picture of his latest extravagant purchase, a Lamborghini Yacht. According to The Sun, the lavish boat cost 'The Notorious' 2.7 million pounds.

"My Lamborghini yacht is ready," Conor McGregor said in his Instagram post.

The Irishman had first posted about the yacht back in October 2020, sharing images of its futuristic design.

"Lamborghini's first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63 foot, 4000 bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship. Titled the 'Supercar of the Sea', I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve! Proper F------g Twelve baby!" Conor McGregor said in the caption.

Being called the 'Supercar of the seas,' the Lamborghini Technomar 63 weighs 24 tons and is 19 meters long. The yacht is equipped with a 24.2-liter V-12 diesel engine and can go as fast as 60 knots (69 mph).

Only 63 yachts of the kind have been manufactured by Lamborghini, symbolizing the year in which the car company was founded - 1963. The Irishman bought the 12th model of the boat, the number connected to his successful liquor venture - Proper No 12 Irish Whiskey.

The lavish purchase does not come as a surprise as McGregor is unarguably the richest MMA star in the world.

Conor McGregor named the highest-paid athlete of 2021

Conor McGregor was declared the highest-paid athlete of 2021 by Forbes Magazine, with earnings of $180 million. The Irishman beat world-famous athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods and LeBron James to attain the top spot on the star-studded list.

The majority of McGregor's earnings came from the sale of his shares in the Proper No 12 Irish Whiskey.

