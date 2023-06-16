Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegations, new UFC headliners, and more.

#3. New video footage leak reveals moments leading to potential sexual assault, Conor McGregor strikes back

A day after Conor McGregor was accused of rape by a woman who attended the post-game party after the NBA Finals, a video surfaced putting the Irishman at the scene.

TMZ Sports released footage where McGregor can be seen interacting with the alleged victim of the sexual assault in front of a restroom at Kaseya Center in Miami. In the video, 'The Notorious' speaks to the woman and then proceeds to hold her hand and lead her to the restroom.

Watch the video below:

In a counter-statement, McGregor's legal team claimed that the accuser had asked for money before taking the case to the media and that this was nothing more than a "shakedown" situation.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to… McGregor's legal counsel has issued a follow up statement:“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… McGregor's legal counsel has issued a follow up statement:“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The demand letter by the accuser's lawyer Ariel Mitchell had previously stated that the woman was forced into the restroom by NBA and Miami Heat officials, which the video seemingly negates. Fans have come together to show support for McGregor, calling out the woman for "falsely accusing" the Irishman of a heinous crime.

#2. Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie and other UFC headliners announced

UFC president Dana White took to social media to announce three massive main events for consecutive Fight Night cards set to take place in Nashville, Singapore, and Paris.

A bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov will headline the August 5 card. Fans have hailed 'Sandman' for taking on the undefeated Dagestani.

On August 26, the UFC will return to Asia with a featherweight banger between Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung – a fight that has got the fans worried for 'The Korean Zombie'.

Heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivak will fight it out on the September 2 UFC Paris card for a potential road to the title.

#1. UK woman shares disturbing details of sexual assault by Andrew Tate

Alongside the much-talked-about arrest in Romania for human trafficking and rape charges, Andrew Tate is also facing charges for acts between 2013-2016. Four women from the UK have accused the former kickboxer of sexual assault during that period.

One of the four women recently spoke with the Daily Mail about her own experience. The narration is disturbing and includes explicit details.

"His hand was around my neck. It hurt. I was aware of the pressure. I couldn't breathe. I was struggling to get air. I knew what was ­happening — he was choking me."

The woman said she lost consciousness after the ordeal, and when she regained her senses, she realized Tate was still "having s*x" with her.

When asked if at any point it crossed her mind that she had been "r*ped," she said:

"No. I knew he could have killed me. I felt the danger. I knew it was horrible. But I never thought 'rape'. I don't think I thought that for a very long time after."

The accuser chose to remain anonymous.

