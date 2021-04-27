Conor McGregor Donations: A look at the times the Irishman has stepped up to help those in need

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is known for being one of the richest combat sports athletes on the planet. The Irishman earned his biggest payday when he fought Floyd Mayweather in one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events in history.

McGregor is also a businessman with multiple ventures. While 'Notorious' may be famous for how he spends his money, he's also well-known for how much he earns. Apart from his payouts in the UFC, the Irishman makes a lot of money from his entrepreneurial ventures too.

One of the lesser-spoken aspects of Conor McGregor's relationship with money is his acts of charity and the donations he makes to people in need.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier recently engaged in a Twitter feud when 'The Diamond' claimed 'Notorious' hadn't donated the $500,000 he had promised to Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Now, in what seems like a move to snub Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has donated $500,000 to the 'Boys & Girls of Acadiana', a charity based out of Dustin Poirier's home state of Lousiana. While it is an organization that Poirier's charity has worked with in the past, clearly McGregor is trying to prove a point to Dustin Poirier and his charity.

Conor McGregor's history of donations

While the pandemic was raging on in 2020, McGregor donated over €1 million worth of PPE kits to frontline and healthcare workers. He had announced earlier he would procure the equipment himself and donate it to medical staff.

When McGregor finally did, it made news in Ireland and around the world. A doctor who was on the receiving end of McGregor's act of kindness went on to describe the incident on a local news show in Ireland.

"So we're depending on UFC fighters now for PPE?"@DrNinaByrnes on the delivery of much needed PPE to her surgery by @TheNotoriousMMA and @Heroes_Aid.#TonightVMTV pic.twitter.com/INarnBLIB0 — TonightVMTV (@TonightVMTV) May 14, 2020

Conor McGregor's whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve has also been actively involved with charitable donations. The company donates $5 from every case sold to first responders around the world.

In March of 2020, McGregor announced that he is due to donate $1 million to the New York-based 'Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation'. The money would go towards paying off mortgages for families of firefighters and police officers across the US who were killed doing their jobs, leaving behind young families.

Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve announced today that they will be donating 1.3 million dollars to first responders organizations across the world. The New York-based Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will receive a $1 million donation. ... pic.twitter.com/fdamDSTwxi — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 10, 2020

Apart from these instances, Conor McGregor has time and again come to the aid of the needy, especially in his country of Ireland, building homes for the homeless, or helping soccer clubs and local gyms. You can read more in depth about these acts of kindness here.

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10th. Even though the relationship between the two has gone sour to the point where the fight nearly got jeopardized, UFC fans will be happy to know the contracts have been signed and the fight is officially on.