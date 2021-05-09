Conor McGregor posts bloodied-up Nate Diaz face and hints that is the fate awaiting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

In his latest Twitter jibe at Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor posted an image of a bloodied-up Nate Diaz. The image is most likely from McGregor and Diaz's second fight at UFC 202, which 'Notorious' won via unanimous decision.

While McGregor posted the image without a caption or context, he retweeted a fan's interpretation that the post was to show what awaits Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor retweeted his fan's interpretation of the Nick Diaz image

Conor McGregor and Dustin Porier have continually taken shots at each other on Twitter:

While the build-up to their UFC 257 bout was full of mutual respect, the tables seemed to have turned leading up to UFC 264. It all began when McGregor posted a prediction for how he would knock Poirier out in the upcoming trilogy bout, and Poirier fired back.

The back-and-forth reached extremely heated levels, to the point where the scheduled fight almost fell through.

In one of his most recent tweets, Conor McGregor seemed to take offense to Gregor Gillespie's claim of being the "best fisherman in MMA." 'Notorious' posted a set of tweets claiming his mastery over fishing.

Dustin Poirier, in turn, posted a tweet mocking the Irishman. 'The Diamond' was implying that 'Notorious' was focusing on fishing while Poirier was preparing for the fight.

Yall keep fishing. Im throwing real hooks over here — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 9, 2021

Both men look set to win at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier passed up a lightweight title fight in lieu of a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. 'Notorious', on the other hand, has a 1-2 record at lightweight so far. He desperately needs to win to stay relevant in the division.

Whoever wins this fight will most likely be offered a title shot next. The vacant lightweight title will be contested by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira on May 15, 2021, at UFC 262.