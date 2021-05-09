"I'm throwing real hooks here" - Dustin Poirier takes a shot at Conor McGregor over fishing comments

Dustin Poirier took a jibe at Conor McGregor on Twitter. 'Notorious' posted a series of tweets following Gregor Gillespie's claim of being the "best fisherman in MMA." Now, it seems Conor McGregor's opponent Dustin Poirier has a message for the Irishman.

Yall keep fishing. Im throwing real hooks over here — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 9, 2021

The tweet comes two months prior to the trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier at UFC 264 on June 11, 2021. The pay-per-view (PPV) event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in front of a capacity crowd.

Dustin Poirier used wordplay to poke fun at the fact that 'Notorious' seems more concerned with fishing arguments instead of training for their upcoming fight. 'The Diamond' simultaneously hinted at both fishing and fight preparation with the word "hooks."

The tweet came from Coconut Creek, Florida, where Dustin Poirier trains with the American Top Team MMA gym. Poirier lives in Lafayette, Louisiana, so one can conclude that he is already in fight camp, preparing for his upcoming bout at UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier looks to win the trilogy bout against Conor McGregor:

'The Diamond' and 'Notorious' have fought each other twice, once at featherweight at UFC 178 and once at lightweight at UFC 257. McGregor won the first bout via first-round TKO, and Poirier won the second via a second-round TKO. The loss at UFC 257 was the first knockout loss of Conor McGregor's career.

Dustin Poirier will be looking to achieve the same result in his trilogy bout with the Irishman. In the last fight, Poirier seemed to be the more well-rounded fighter. He landed an early takedown on Conor McGregor in the first round and went on to land multiple calf kicks, which eventually led to the Irishman's downfall.

Conor McGregor stated on social media that he would "cheque the leg kick" and then went on to predict how he would win the upcoming trilogy bout. This led to a Twitter back-and-forth between the two fighters, with the upcoming bout nearly falling through.

Thankfully for fight fans, the bout is very much on, and tickets for the event have nearly sold out.