"I spell it cheques" - Conor McGregor responds to fan who asks him to check leg kicks from Dustin Poirier

In a lighter veined response to a fan who asked Conor McGregor to check the leg kicks in his upcoming fight, 'The Notorious One' replied, "I spell it cheques".

McGregor was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. During the fight, McGregor caught Poirier with a string of punches, but 'The Diamond' successfully targeted his opponent's lead leg with calf kicks that ultimately turned the contest in his favor.

I spell it cheques — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

A minute after responding to the fan, Conor McGregor posted a tweet assuring that he will "cheque" the leg kicks. The wordplay in the Irishman's tweet clearly suggests how much he likes to flaunt his wealth, after all, he is the richest MMA fighter in the world.

It may also indicate that he has come up with a plan to cash in on Dustin Poirier's calf kicks.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

One of the biggest reasons behind McGregor's loss at UFC 257 was his failure to effectively check the leg kicks from Poirier. Reflecting on his win at the post-fight interviews, Poirier admitted that McGregor wasn't checking his kicks well, which helped him stun the Irishman.

Conor McGregor's leg was "badly compromised" at UFC 257

At the UFC 257 post-fight press conference, Conor McGregor said that his leg was "badly compromised" during his clash against Dustin Poirier. The 32-year-old noted that he felt like he was checking the leg kicks, but Poirier had done enough damage for his leg to be unresponsive.

"My leg is completely dead and even though I felt like I was checking them, it was sinking into the muscle in front of the leg. It was badly compromised," said McGregor.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor left the Etihad Arena on a stretcher before expressing his desire to fight Poirier for the third time.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that a trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier is in the works since both lightweights want to fight each other.

"When you have two guys, Dustin (Poirier) who is the number one (ranked) guy in the world, and a guy like Conor (McGregor), and they both want it that badly, you do it... He (Conor McGregor) is completely obsessed with the rematch and wants to fight back." White told ESPN.

Although there is no official date for the potential clash, McGregor reportedly wants to fight Poirier in May later this year.