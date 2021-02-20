Is Conor McGregor the only UFC star on Forbes' Highest-paid Athletes list?

Conor McGregor is UFC's sole representation on Forbes' Highest-paid Athletes list.

According to Forbes, 'The Notorious One' is the 16th richest sportsperson on the planet, who has consistently featured on the renowned list since 2016. He was ranked 85th when he broke into the list for the first time almost five years back and became the first UFC fighter to do so. No other UFC fighters have made it into the Forbes' list which was first introduced in 2012.

Conor McGregor recently poked fun at rival Floyd Mayweather over his absence from the list. The last time 'Money' featured in the famed list was in 2018 when he topped the chart with estimated total earnings of $285 million.

McGregor's earning on the Forbes' list was recorded at $48 million. He earned $32 million from his salary, while the rest $16 million came by the way of his endorsement deals as of May 2020, according to Forbes.

The Irishman's net worth is reported to be at $120 million, which makes the richest UFC fighter of all time.

Apart from Conor McGregor, who are the richest UFC fighters?

Conor McGregor's estimated net worth of $120 million sees him well above any other UFC fighter on the list of richest mixed martial artists in the world. The 32-year-old's whiskey brand, Proper 12 Irish whiskey, and his clothing company, August McGregor, are major sources of his income.

He also has endorsement deals with world-famous brands like Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, Reebok, Bud Light and The Burger King.

Advertisement

UFC fighters, both retired and active, who have come closest to Conor McGregor in terms of net worth include the likes of Khabib Nurmgaomedov, Georges St-Pierre, and Randy Couture, according to Wealthy Genius.

Nurmagomedov's net worth is estimated at $40 million, while St-Pierre and Couture's net worth is reported to be at $30 million and $18 million respectively. Tito Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Alistair Overeem, and Michael Bisping are also considered some of the richest UFC stars.

Last year, the Dagestani fighter apparently earned $6,090,000 as salary from his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Whereas, Conor McGregor made $3,060,0003 in 2020 for locking horns with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.