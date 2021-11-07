This weekend's UFC 268 delivered on its promises, with back-to-back barnburners on the main card as well as the prelims.

Conor McGregor joined several eminent personalities from the world of mixed martial arts to hail the sport following the extraordinary show put up on Saturday night. The Irishman expressed gratitude for being a part of the sport and said that UFC 268 fight weekend was an "emotional" one.

"An emotional weekend of fighting this weekend. If you do this sport, win, lose or draw you’re the f***ing man/woman and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise! Congrats to all and thank you for the sheer entertainment! What a sport! What a game! What a life! Thank you all," Conor McGregor wrote.

UFC 268 went down in front of a packed Madison Square Garden in New York City. It happens to be the same venue where Conor McGregor made history by becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion of the UFC. The image of 'The Notorious' perched atop the cage with his two belts amid a roaring MSG arena will live long in the memories of fight fans around the world.

Ahead of the event, Conor McGregor tweeted in appreciation of the venue and wished good luck to all the competing fighters on Saturday night.

Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas defend titles at UFC 268

Rose Namajunas at UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2

The UFC returned to New York City with two massive title fights headlining the card on November 6.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman successfully defended his belt for the fifth time, picking up a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington. After years of bitter rivalry, the two showed mutual respect and appreciation moments after the fight was over by embracing each other inside the octagon.

The co-main event of the night saw UFC women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas emerge victorious once again at Madison Square Garden, the same location where she won her belt for the first time by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In a Fight of the Year contender bout, Justin Gaethje faced Michael Chandler in an epic clash. The two lightweights showed unparalleled heart and grit, leaving everything inside the octagon. Gaethje emerged victorious via decision; the general consensus was that Michael Chandler also deserved every bit of the credit.

In the preliminary rounds, Alex Pereira, the only fighter ever to knock out Israel Adesanya, made a spectacular UFC debut with a second-round TKO win over Andreas Michailidis. Chris Curtis made an excellent comeback to the sport with a KO win over Phil Hawes, while Ireland's Ian Garry, deemed the 'next Conor McGregor,' announced his UFC arrival with a KO win over Jordan Williams.

