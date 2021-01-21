Conor McGregor signature: Watch the 'Notorious' and his son sign UFC 257 posters together!

Conor McGregor had some help signing UFC 257 posters with only two days to go for his huge return to the octagon.

His son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr. was present as Conor McGregor was signing the posters and the UFC star asked him to sign as well. It was a heartwarming father-son moment ahead of Conor McGregor's much-awaited rematch with 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor has been accompanied to the Fight Island by his family - son Conor, daughter Croia, and fiance Dee Devlin. The news of a third child being on the way was shared by Conor McGregor on Christmas.

Conor McGregor Jr. is following his father's footsteps

Conor McGregor Jr. [Image Credit: Conor McGregor's Instagram]

Conor McGregor has been posting pictures of his 3-year-old son posing in fighting stances. It is likely that he will follow his father into the world of mixed martial arts, and he clearly could not have got himself a better mentor.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor talked about his son's training and whether he wants him to become an MMA fighter.

Advertisement

"He will certainly be skilled as a fighter. He already is skilled as a fighter. He has got phenomenal punching power. He has got phenomenal kicks and dexterity in his legs... He’s going through all the disciplines and he’s loving them," said Conor McGregor.

"We will see. Whatever my son or any of my children want to do, they have my full support and full backing. He'll certainly be a force to be reckoned with, whatever he decides, that's for sure, as is my daughter, and as will be my next child in the coming months," he added.

Conor McGregor Jr. also decided to intervene during his father's interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, leaving The Irishman in splits.

Watch that interview below:

Conor McGregor talked about Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway among other things

Advertisement

Conor McGregor covered a number of topics on his UFC 257 media day. Khabib Nurmagomedov was a recurring topic, and 'The Notorious' made it amply clear that he was disappointed, but not surprised with the latest announcement by Dana White regarding his retirement.

In a fun moment during his interview with Farah Hannoun, Conor McGregor said he spotted Max Holloway skateboarding outside, to which Hannoun replied that it could very well be him. Max Holloway later confirmed on Twitter that it was, in fact, him.