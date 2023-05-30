Conor McGregor seemingly had the time of his life at the Monaco Formula ONE Grand Prix over the weekend. 'The Notorious' was recently spotted dancing up a storm with Australian popstar Kylie Minogue at a party in the microstate.

The Monaco Grand Prix is widely considered to be among the biggest and most prestigious automobile races in the world. McGregor was among the many A-listers who turned up to witness 20 avant-garde driving machines blitz around the second-smallest country in the world.

The Irishman pulled up in style, enjoying the race from his $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht.

How Conor McGregor is taking in the F1 in Monaco How Conor McGregor is taking in the F1 in Monaco 😳 https://t.co/BJpl17ZMxn

After the race, the Irishman seemed jubilant and stepped out to party with some of the world's biggest celebrities. In a recently surfaced video, Conor McGregor can be seen dancing with Kylie Minogue on a crowded dance floor.

The two seem to be having the time of their lives as the Australian artist's latest hit single, "Padam Padam," plays in the background. McGregor can be seen swaying back and forth with his eyes closed as Minogue twirled around with her hands in the air.

jack @fkajack conor mcgregor bopping to padam padam with kylie minogue is a bigger confirmation than him liking gay p*rn on twitter conor mcgregor bopping to padam padam with kylie minogue is a bigger confirmation than him liking gay p*rn on twitter https://t.co/Wfu0zjUnAS

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Australian hit-maker has been pictured with the biggest superstar in MMA. The two had previously met during the Cannes premiere of Baz Luhrmann's film 'Elvis' last year.

Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue: Popstar reveals how nephews reacted to seeing her meet the UFC megastar

Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue seemingly go way back. The two stars ran into each other at the Cannes premiere of 'Elvis' and instantly hit it off. The two laughed heartily and posed for pictures with McGregor's partner Dee Devlin.

McGregor posted the pictures on Instagram, captioning:

"With the most beautiful, iconic @kylieminogue and @deedevlin1."

In a June 2022 interview with talk show host Seth Meyers, Minogue opened up about her candid meeting with 'The Notorious' and revealed how hyped her three young nephews were to see her posing with the UFC star.

She said:

"I just bumped into him at the 'Elvis' premiere in Cannes... My nephews are eleven, thirteen, and sixteen and I get a message from one of them going, "You met Conor McGregor?" I was excited but my nephews were peaking."

Minogue also revealed that McGregor asked for a photo, stating:

"Yes [He asked first] but given a minute, I might've asked as well."

🌊 Endless Summer ☀️ @nowismytime2 Kylie Minogue talking about her Conor McGregor photo being a hit with her nephews Kylie Minogue talking about her Conor McGregor photo being a hit with her nephews https://t.co/dkPj4akAP3

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is set to feature as a coach in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. He is also expected to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon against 'Iron' sometime later this year.

