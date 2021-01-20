Conor McGregor sued: Details of the lawsuit filed against the UFC superstar

Conor McGregor had a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed against him for alleged personal injury. The action is claimed by a woman and her mother regarding an event that allegedly occurred in Ireland in 2018.

The multimillion-dollar lawsuit concerns the woman and was filed on Monday in Dublin's High Court. On the same day, a smaller action was also moved against Conor McGregor by the woman's mother.

The plaintiff's attorney, Dave Coleman, gave no further details on the case. But Coleman confirmed to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, who first reported the case, that "the matter is before the court."

The case was already investigated by An Garda Síochána, the national police service of Ireland. The inquiry ended with no charges brought forward against Conor McGregor, who denied any wrongdoing.

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," Conor McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler stated. "The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

The case was brought back to the tribunal's attention in the same week that Conor McGregor will make his first UFC fight in almost one year. The former featherweight and lightweight champion will rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

Questioned about the dates' coincidence by ESPN, Coleman said that there was "no specific reason" that the plaintiff chose to file the action at this point.

What other lawsuits are there against Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor Is Arrainged In Brooklyn Criminal Court

In 2019, the New York Times reported that Conor McGregor was under investigation for two cases of sexual assault. The first accusation came in December 2018, but it was only filed the following year.

A woman accused Conor McGregor of alleged sexual assault that supposedly happened in a first-class hotel where the MMA fighter usually books a penthouse. It is confirmed that Conor McGregor was at such a hotel in December 2018.

The second lawsuit reported by the NY Times was made by a woman in her 20s that claimed to be sexually assaulted by Conor McGregor in a vehicle parked outside of a Dublin pub. None of the allegations were proven, and the investigation does not indicate Conor McGregor's guilt on any crime.

"Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors," a publicist for the fighter told the NY Times at that stage. "He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault."

Conor McGregor has had other problems with justice before. The most notable happened when the former champion was arrested in Brooklyn, New York after he threw a dolly through the window of Khabib Nurmagomedov's bus in 2018 after their fight at UFC 229.

In Ireland, also in 2019, Conor McGregor was fined one thousand euros in Dublin court for punching a 50-year-old man in the face at a pub in the Irish capital.