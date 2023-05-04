Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's latest antics, Forbes 2023 top 10 highest-paid athletes, and more.

#3. Conor McGregor issues warning to Artem Lobov

The relationship between former friends and MMA training partners Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov turned bitter last year when the latter sued the former in a defamation lawsuit. Lobov claimed that he was the brains behind the Irishman's Proper 12 whiskey brand but was not compensated for it.

Lobov lost the legal battle and was instructed by the court to pay a legal fees. According to McGregor, he is yet to receive the money.

He was reminded of this after Paradigm Sports won their longstanding legal war with Manny Pacquiao yesterday. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to warn Lobov, and even threatened to seize the latter's home.

McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Manny owes 8 all in. 5.1 he owes and then 2.9 in legal fees. Legal fees are heavy but that's what we do. Heavy weight operations. Rartem you already owe me two rounds of court fees, awarded by the judge. There will be judgment put on your home as this progresses because I know you won't have my legal fees. I will have no choice but to take your home. You are a mad thing lol. Silly c*nt."

The tweet has since been deleted, like many other posts by Conor McGregor.

#2. Canelo Alvarez ranks fifth on Forbes' 2023 highest-paid athletes, no MMA fighters on the list

Forbes published their 'World's 10 Highest-Paid Athletes' list on Tuesday. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with $136 million, thanks to the massive Al Nassr deal. Close on his heels are Lionel Messi with $130 million and Kylian Mbappe with $120 million.

Surprisingly, only one combat sports athlete from MMA and boxing made the cut this year. Mexico's pride Canelo Alvarez ranked fifth on the list with a total earning of $110 million - $100 million on-field and $10 million off-field thanks to the Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin bouts.

The wealthiest MMA star Conor McGregor and Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, who were most expected to show up on the list, did not make it. Alvarez beat the likes of Stephen Curry, Roger Federer, and Kevin Durant to secure the #5 position.

#1. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong speaks on Francis Ngannou's future

A potential $20 million deal between ONE Championship and Francis Ngannou recently fell through due to a lack of agreement on several non-financial terms. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong later revealed that the heavyweight MMA star wanted a seat on the Board of Directors, which falls in line with his attempts at bettering fighter pay.

However, Sityodtong has no ill feelings towards 'The Predator' and envisioned a bright future for him in a recent interview with The Schmo:

"My team has been talking to Francis' team for the last few months. All sorts of things were on the table, including a minimum guarantee of $20 million bucks. We never did submit the final offer on the table. No harm, no foul, I think Francis is an incredible guy, a great champion... Obviously a devastating KO striker. Wherever he ends up, I wish him the best. I know he's definitely going to box."

Catch Chatri Sityodtong's comments below from the 03:30 mark:

Ngannou left the UFC in January due to failed negotiations and has since been in pursuit of better opportunities in both MMA and boxing.

