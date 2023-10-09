Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

#3. There is one fight Conor McGregor is obligated about

Conor McGregor feels that he owes Nate Diaz a rubber match after he won the rematch via majority decision.

Speaking with Mirror Fighting at the launch of his Forged Irish Stout at Jack's Bar in London, McGregor said that he believes he is obligated to put the offer of a trilogy on the table sometime in the future. He also said he would like to see Diaz back in MMA, as his performance in the boxing match against Jake Paul was not satisfactory.

"It [Diaz's performance against Paul] was not great. I’d like to see him back in MMA. I owe him a fight. I owe Nate a fight. So I've got to obligate that you know? In [our] rematch I got the better of him and I owe him the trilogy for sure."

He also confirmed that his return, which is now further cemented with his re-entrance to the USADA pool, will take place against Michael Chandler.

#2. Brock Lesnar could possibly return to the UFC, says former opponent

Brock Lesnar is one of those fighters whose one last return to the UFC is never written off.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Lesnar's former rival Cain Velasquez weighed in on the possibility.

"Never say never man, you know, anything is possible. It's in him to come out and fight again. He has tools you know, as a fighter to do that. So if he wants to I know it's a big draw so it's possible yeah."

Velasquez is one of the three fighters Lesnar lost to in the UFC, the other two being Frank Mir and Alistair Overeem. Having competed in both UFC 100 and UFC 200, the speculations about the WWE star's return are at an all-time high with UFC 300 coming up in mid-2024.

However, no such interest has been expressed by Lesnar or the promotion.

#1. Sean Strickland shares a grim take on the ongoing Israel-Palestine issue

Earlier in 2023, Sean Strickland suggested that Ukraine should "bend the knee" and surrender to Russia, as the country has no chance against the latter's military strength and prowess.

He has now dished out a similar piece of advice to Palestine amid a newly-escalated dispute. After Saturday's attacks, Israel has declared war against the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, and will be evacuating certain areas of the Gaza Strip in the next 24-48 hours.

Speaking on the matter, somewhat insensitively, Strickland said that Palestine should 'throw in the towel'.

"The facts of the matter is that Palestine loses. Not only will it lose now, but it always loses... I'm not a zionist... Far from not even slightly but like f**k yall lost.. Throw in the towel.... or don't the end result is the same except they will have less.. I'm American. My nation took this land at gun point... It's just how the world works man...," Strickland said over multiple tweets.

