Cris Cyborg campaigns for rematch against Amanda Nunes after dominant UFC 259 win

Amanda Nunes defeated Megan Anderson via first round submission in the women's featherweight title bout at UFC 259. Amanda Nunes looked too slick for Anderson as she landed some crisp shots early in the fight. Megan Anderson was overwhelmed by Nunes' striking and was reduced to being a stagnant target soon. As a tired Anderson shot for a takedown, Amanda Nunes gained a dominant position on the ground, picking up a submission victory at 2:03 minutes of the first round.

Bellator women's featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg took to Twitter within moments of Amanda Nunes' victory to hint at a rematch between the two.

Cris Cyborg had previously lost the UFC featherweight title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. After being handed the only loss in her career since 2005, Cris Cyborg has expressed her desire for a rematch against Amanda Nunes. After moving to Bellator in 2019, Cris Cyborg has even suggested a cross-promotion matchup to facilitate her duel against Amanda Nunes. Cris Cyborg told TMZ sports in an interview:

"I know everybody wants to see [a Cyborg-Nunes rematch] fight. Let's make this fight happen. Ya know? I don't have opportunity to do the rematch before. But, for sure in the future, if Dana White would like to do, I'd like to do. Let's wait and see what's gonna happen. We're open for that. Scott Coker's open for [the cross-promotion fight]. Just the other side has to agree."

When Amanda Nunes fought Cris Cyborg

The former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion, Cris Cyborg had won the inaugral UFC women's featherweight title and successfully defended it twice before she faced 'The Lioness' at UFC 232. Amanda Nunes, meanwhile was on a 10-fight win streak of her own and decided to up the game after defending her bantamweight crown twice.

While champion vs champion looked like an equal matchup in the initial seconds, things drastically changed after Amanda Nunes startled Cyborg with a leg kick. As Cris Cyborg backed up against the cage, Nunes dropped her with a right hand that landed flush. Cyborg would struggle to get up only to be dropped within seconds by another hard right. A third right hand from Amanda Nunes would end the contest at 51 seconds of the very first round, making her the single most dominant women's fighter in MMA.