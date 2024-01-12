Cryptic tweets, quick fight replacements - a day in the UFC world can be anything but never boring.

#3. Chael Sonnen's UFC 300 tweet causes a stir

Many expected Dana White's latest announcement about UFC 300 would be Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, but it ended up being Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan.

Fans were disappointed with the announcement and their reactions furthered the narrative that the UFC 300 card is failing to meet the expectation. Chael Sonnen took to X to make a cryptic tweet about a "surprise" in the wake of the matter.

"When talking 300, you aren’t asking the right questions. Look, Behal wasn’t confirmed. Why? When you figure that out, you will figure out your surprise. Enjoy, MARKS."

Fans flocked to the comment section to make their speculations public. The most interesting prediction was that Khabib Nurmagomedov was returning, but the possibility of that happening is slim.

#2. UFC Mexico City sees a change in the main event

Amir Albazi is out of UFC Mexico City due to a neck injury and will be replaced by Brandon Royval.

Brandon Moreno revealed in an interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi that Albazi was out and he would be facing his former rival instead. Albazi confirmed the news on X, revealing the cause and apologizing to the fans.

"I'm out of the fight against Moreno 24th of February. I have been dealing with a serious neck injury [for] the past weeks. After some scans, the UFC doctors decided to pull me out of the fight immediately. I want to apologize to the fans and the @ufc. I will be back inshallah."

Moreno and Royval previously met at UFC 255, where Moreno emerged victorious via TKO after Royval dislocated his shoulder. It was popped back into place on camera.

#1. Ariel Helwani argues in Dana White's favor

Ariel Helwani and Dana White have been at loggerheads for the longest time. it is no secret that there is no love lost between the two. However, in a recent video uploaded on his social media, Helwani spoke in defense of White amid raging disappointment over UFC 300.

Fans have been vocally dissatisfied with the fights that have so far been announced for the event.

"It's gonna be a very good card. And it's gonna have, probably, a big name on every single fight. And there's gonna be no sort of filler prelim. But you're all driving yourselves insane. To your point, Dana White is setting everyone up for failure here, for disappointment, because he's saying, 'I've got a big announcement.' And then, it's that. You can't do that. You've gotta read the room. You've gotta know the audience."

