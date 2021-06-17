“I’m right where I belong” - Dan Hardy is ready to change the status quo outside UFC

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy has used a Star Wars reference to hype up his next chapter outside the promotion.

Since being released from both his commentary contract and fighter deal, 'The Outlaw' seems more prepared than ever before to live up to his nickname.

Hardy hasn’t actually fought inside the octagon for almost a decade but now that he’s no longer part of the UFC machine, he’s ready to make an impact elsewhere.

Dan Hardy - man of the people

There’s been a great deal of speculation regarding where where Dan Hardy will end up but for the time being, we imagine he’s going to have a lot of fun teasing us - as you can probably tell by the following tweet.

I was on the #Deathstar long enough to steal the construction plans, but got out early enough to join the rebellion and help change the status quo.



Finally, I’m right where I belong. #RebelScum for life. 🏴‍☠️ — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) June 17, 2021

The Death Star, in this instance, would be the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Dan Hardy is no fool and he knows how to market himself, which is what makes this all the more intriguing. He wants to create a legacy entirely independent of what he was able to do for the UFC, and there are a couple contenders in the race to help him do that.

Bellator and ONE Championship seem to be leading the charge with the latter being a particularly interesting selection given how many high profile names they’ve been able to acquire in the last few years.

The UFC themselves may entertain the idea of bringing Dan Hardy back into the mix somewhere down the road, but at the age of 39, it’d likely be as a commentator as opposed to a fighting role.

Hardy himself still holds a high opinion of his time there, but due to the way in which their relationship ended, you’d have to think they would take some time before officially reconciling their differences.

Either way, the enigma that is Dan Hardy will continue to keep us guessing, and we love that.

