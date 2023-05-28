Dana White receives message from sister of Shavkat Rakhmonov about UFC contract

During his short UFC tenure, Shavkat Rakhmonov has emerged as a strong contender in the promotion's welterweight division. But it seems that fighting talent runs in the family as his sister Sora Rakhmonova is also making waves in the combat sports world.

After her impressive victory on Friday, Rakhmonova uploaded a post on Instagram, featuring a snippet of her recent fight. In the caption, the 24-year-old directed a subtle query at UFC president Dana White regarding a fight contract.

Rakhmonov also took to social media to endorse her sister. 'Nomad' quote-tweeted a video of Rakhmonova's fight, sayig that she will be in the UFC soon.

Rakhmonova recently competed on May 26 at the Almaty Arena in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She went up against Valeria Karygina in a bantamweight scrap at NFC 51. Rakhmonova ran through her opponent and finished her via strikes in the second round of the fight.

Starting her professional MMA career in January 2021, Rakhmonova has already competed in five MMA bouts and has been victorious in four of them. Out of the four victories by the 24-year-old, three have been finishes (two knockouts and one submission).

If Rakhmonova does get signed to the UFC, it will mark the first time when a brother-sister duo will simultaneously compete in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has an opponent in mind for his next fight

Rising contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has been running through his competition in the UFC and has managed to keep his undefeated record intact. 'Nomad' is 17-0 in his MMA career, with five of those victories taking place in the UFC. During his brief stint in the promotion, Rakhmonov has already beaten the likes of Neil Magny and Geoff Neal.

Now, it seems like the 28-year-old has his eyes set on another UFC veteran. After his victory over Chris Curtis at UFC 287, Kelvin Gastelum announced that he would be moving down to 170 pounds for future fights.

Shavkat Rakhmonov took notice of the tweet and suggested the idea of 'Nomad' himself welcoming Gastelum back to welterweight.

It would be a tough task for Gastelum to drop down to 170 pounds and immediately take on the number six contender. But considering his last performance against Curtis, there is a good chance that the fight could prove to be fireworks.

