"Those are my two biggest" - Dana White reveals his pet peeves regarding fighters avoiding activity

UFC president Dana White isn't a fan of fighters avoiding fights in the UFC, revealing his pet peeves in that regard.

In a new edition of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, White showed his displeasure for fighters who reject the opportunity to step into the octagon, while also discussing his pet peeves in that respect:

"I'm going to wait around for this and I don't want to fight him, he's my friend. Those are my two biggest. I never like when guys say I just want to wait around. Patented worst move of all time. Look back throughout history for guys that said I just want to wait around and see how that plays out for you."

There have been many instances where fighters have stalled bouts for several months, allowing them to recover from injuries.

Dana White explains why booking Diaz vs. Chimaev was a tough task

White recently stated that he was saddened to see Nate Diaz leave the organization after so many years but was glad to see his final fight confirmed against Chimaev. In a recent press conference, White said:

"You think about the wars that Nate Diaz has put on, the incredible fights, and big fights that he’s done with us. Go do whatever you want to do, man. But getting a fight done with him isn’t as easy as it seems. We got it done. That’s the fight he wanted [vs. Chimaev], we made it, and here we are.”

While Chimaev goes into the welterweight fight as the favorite, Diaz will aim to leave a stellar career inside the octagon with a huge victory. However, he will have his work cut out against a man who is 5-0 since debuting in the UFC.

Diaz's last victory in the UFC came against Anthony Pettis back in 2019, while Chimaev moved to No.3 in the welterweight rankings with a hard-fought win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

