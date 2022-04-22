"To see those two fight would be fun, it would be interesting" - Daniel Cormier would love to see Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier next

Daniel Cormier is adding his voice to the legion of fans asking the UFC to set up a fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. However, he's not so sure that's the direction the UFC wants to go with either fighter.

In a recent episode of the DC & RC show on ESPN, Cormier credited Nate Diaz with being a legit draw for the UFC. He said:

"Stipe and I were in our second fight, and [Nate] Diaz was the co-main event. And I'm telling you: you see the bump in the pay-per-view sales right away. So I believe we see him first. But what about Dustin? Him and Dustin keep going back and forth and Dustin seemed upset the other day, saying everybody's fake. I don't know who he was talking about! I can't tell if he was talking about Nate, I don't know what was going on. But to see those two fight would be fun. And it would be interesting. But I don't know if that's what the UFC has planned for him or Nathan Diaz."

Watch the full DC & RC clip where Daniel Cormier discusses Nate Diaz below:

Diaz hasn't fought since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in June 2021. Poirier also hasn't stepped into the octagon since losing a lightweight title fight to Charles Oliveira in December 2021. Both men have been calling for a fight, against each other or against anyone else, to no avail.

At UFC 273, Dana White suggested Dustin Poirier wouldn't be fighting Nate Diaz next

While Dana White had previously stated the promotion was looking into getting a fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier made, more recent updates from the UFC president haven't been as positive.

During the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, White was asked about the status of Diaz. He said:

“We met with Nate last week. I don’t know where we ended up with it, I just dropped in to said ‘Hi.’ I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll figure it out.”

Pressed further by another reporter as to whether it was time for Dustin Poirier to move on and fight someone else, White simply replied:

"Yeah."

Watch Dana White discuss Poirier vs. Diaz below:

Dustin Poirier has previously stated that he's hoping to step back into the octagon sometime around July. Whether his next fight will be at lightweight or welterweight is still a question he hasn't been able to answer.

